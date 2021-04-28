New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2021 -- Increased number of malnourished children, rising adoption by healthcare settings for administration of nutrients, geriatric population, increased prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing poverty leading to malnutrition in low economic countries are key factors contributing to high CAGR during forecast period.



Market Size – USD 6,018.4 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trends – Product launches and increased awareness of Parenteral Nutrition



According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Parenteral Nutrition market was valued at USD 6,018.4 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 9,158.7 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3%. Parenteral nutrition, or intravenous nutrition, is a method of bringing nutrition to your body through the veins. This form of diet is used to help people who cannot draw their essential nutrients from food. It has become a well-established intervention for the following indications: to maintain the lives of patients with short bowel syndrome; for perioperative use in patients with nutritional deprivation; to improve the quality of life of patients with inflammatory bowel disease; to help with the healing of enter-cutaneous and pancreatic fistulas. Also, used widely for hypermetabolic conditions such as sepsis, trauma, burns, and acquired immune deficiency syndrome; in neonatal and pediatric patients. It is considered to be a crucial source for meeting the nutritional needs of the body, especially in cancer patients. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is the second leading cause of death in the world and is responsible for about 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Worldwide, approximately one in six deaths are due to cancer. With an increase in the number of cancer cases, the demand is expected to increase with a high CAGR.



Increase in geriatric population has led to an increase in the number of patients being admitted in the healthcare institutions and hospital eventually increasing the demand. Growing awareness and rise in disposable income has led to an increased adoption. Rising metabolic disorders and chronic illness is expected to further drive the growth of the industry. However, strict rules and regulations laid down by the government associated with approval of parenteral nutrition and lack of awareness among the people are the major hindrance for industry during 2021-2028.



Key participants include Baxter International Inc.; Grifols International S.A.; Actavis Inc.; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Fresenius Kabi AG; Hospira Inc., Claris Lifesciences Limited, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical, Pfizer and Aculife (Nirlife).



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2034



Further key findings from the report suggest



- Parenteral Nutrition market is growing at a CAGR of 4% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 5.8 % and 5.5% CAGR, respectively. High prevalence of chronic diseases among the geriatric population is expected to drive the market growth.

- As of 2018, Single Dose Amino Acid Solution is the dominating the industry which holds 32.7% of the global market. North American regional market is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific regions

- It is also considered to be a life-saving therapy, but it is complex. Some of these complications include infection, metabolic; however, management by an interdisciplinary nutritional support team can optimize outcomes for patients associated with this therapy.

- Diseases of the bloodlines through which nutrition is administered can be severe and require interruption of diet, antibiotic intake, and line exchange which are some of the complications encountered during therapy.

- Increased collaboration and partnership among key players is expected to increase the market share in the upcoming years. For example, Baxter International Inc. and Laboratoire Aguettant SAS have signed an exclusive worldwide licensing and distribution agreement for micronutrients, which are essential micronutrients used in therapy.

- Increased government and non-governmental organization initiatives can increase the industry share. For example, on October 10, 2018, the American Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition Society (ASPEN), an organization that promotes the science and practice of clinical nutrition, and Baxter International Inc., a world leader in nutrition Clinical has published a series of educational videos on the proper use of parenteral nutrition.

- To increase the market share, manufacturers are introducing new client-centered therapies. For example, infusion therapy, depending on the underlying disease, the solution contains a suitable active pharmaceutical ingredient.



To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/parenteral-nutrition-market



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Parenteral Nutrition market on the basis of nutrient type, consumer type, end use, and region:



Nutrient Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)



Carbohydrates

Lipid Emulsion

Single Dose Amino Acid Solution

Trace Elements

Vitamins & Minerals



Consumer Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)



Children & New-born

Adults



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)



Hospital

Clinic

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Request for Customization: @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2034



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020 – 2028

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Wide range of applicability of the parenteral nutrition

3.2. Increasing scarcity in the nutritious diet

3.3. Growing geriatric population

3.4. Government rules and regulations

Chapter 4. Parenteral Nutrition Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Parenteral Nutrition Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Parenteral Nutrition Market Value Chain Analysis, 2018 – 2028

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Parenteral Nutrition Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. High prevalence of chronic diseases

4.4.1.2. Increased adoption by the patients

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Lack of awareness

4.4.2.2. Increased associated side-effects

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Parenteral Nutrition Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.8. Parenteral Nutrition PESTEL Analysis

….

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Strategy Benchmarking

9.5. Vendor Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Baxter International Inc.

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.2. Grifols International S.A.

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3. Actavis Inc. Bristol-Myers Squibb

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.4. B. Braun Melsungen AG

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5. Fresenius Kabi AG

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continue….



Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.



Browse More Reports :



Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Market Opportunity



Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market Overview



Building Analytics Market Demand



Internet of Things (IoT) Market Growth



Desktop Virtualization Market Analysis



Authentication Services Market Outlook



Cyber Security Market Revenue



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com