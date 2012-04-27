Exciting New Parenting Website Offers First-of-its-Kind Experience

Fort Worth, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2012 -- Creators of a new site dubbed “The Parenting Trade” announced Thursday that the site has recruited limitless experts on all things child-rearing…parents.



Site founder, mother of two and visionary, Amy Day of Fort Worth, TX, said it was her frustration with parenting resources that led her to develop TheParentingTrade.com, the only existing experience-based exchange for parenting ideas and information.



“As a new parent and as my children have grown, I've had questions and have searched online to see what other parents have tried,” said Day. “There was just nothing out there that presented parenting as the ever-changing landscape full of personal choices that it really is.”



TheParentingTrade.com is designed to be a dynamic resource for parents from all walks of life, Day explained. Full of anecdotal stories of parents' personal experiences from pregnancy through raising children to age 11, TheParentingTrade.com addresses specific questions related to parenting, feeding children, child development, health concerns, parenting multiples, and other topics never before so comprehensively covered. What's truly unique about the site, said Day, is that it only contains information from the “true experts.”



“Parents are the experts on parenting,” she said. “None of us want to read an article by some expert who tells us why we should feel guilty if we don't make the choices for our children they tell us we should.”



Day went on to say that TheParentingTrade.com gives parents the information they need to make their own choices on how to raise their children. “It's also a place where experienced parents can help others who need a new perspective on a problem or concern they're having,” she said.



TheParentingTrade.com contains a searchable database of articles and videos related to all things parenting, forums with a question-and-answer format to address specific questions site visitors may have, links to valuable outside resources, and forms parent experts can use to share their own helpful hints and stories. Parents can also sign up for e-mail updates and social media networking options to follow the site's growth and expansion as the concept catches on with parents.



For more information, contact The Parenting Trade at info@theparentingtrade.com.