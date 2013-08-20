Parents Apply to Family Court for Authorization of Hormone Treatments for Their Transgender Son

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- The parents of an 11-year old boy have applied to the Family Court of Australia for orders authorizing hormone treatments for their son. The FCA has hidden the 11-year old boy behind the pseudonym ‘Jamie’ who was diagnosed with childhood gender identity disorder. His therapist, pediatrician, psychiatrist and endocrinologist have advised his parents to allow Jamie to undergo two phases of hormone treatments.



The first stage will entail the implantation of a hormone suppressant patch which will gradually release medication to delay and suppress the onset of male puberty. Undergoing the first stage will prevent Jamie from developing male characteristics such as facial hair and a deep voice. The second stage will entail taking female hormones so that Jamie will develop rounded hips and breasts. The first phase of treatment is reversible. If and when Jamie stops taking the male hormone suppressant, puberty will ensure. The second phase of treatment is not reversible without surgery. Jamie will have to undergo a mastectomy to remove the breasts that he would develop consequent to taking the female hormones.



The parents went to court as their son Jamie is too young to give consent for his own treatment. The treatment is also irreversible and might cause permanent injury to Jamie if complications occur.



For this reason, the FCA declared that when the child is too young and immature to knowingly give informed consent to a medical procedure and when the medical treatment involves irreversible consequences or risk of permanent injury in the future, parents must apply to the court for prior authorization from the court.



The court will exercise its power under the doctrine of parens patriae to determine the best interest of the child and decide the matter upon evidence presented.



Jamie was born with male hormones and a male sexual organ but around the age of 2, Jamie began behaving like a girl: he dressed like a girl, slept in a girls’ dormitory when he went to camp and used the girls’ toilet. He grew his blond hair long and straight and his friends and family all knew him and treated him as a girl. He is referred to as a ‘transgender’. The parents and the doctor argue that if Jamie does not take hormone suppressants, he will develop adult male characteristics which may further confuse him as he believes himself to be a girl. Developing a body of a boy when he believes himself to be a girl may produce lifelong depressive symptoms.



The court authorized the hormone treatments. The court further declared that if there is a dispute as to whether a child has the capacity to give consent to medical treatments, the court can intervene. If there is a dispute between the parents whether the child should undergo the treatments, then the court can decide.



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This press release was provided by www.aussiedivorce.com.au. The family law is a complicated piece of legislation and would require the advice of a family lawyer specialist.