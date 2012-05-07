Parents & Children Are Rushing to Sign up for Basketball Camps & Training at Triple Threat Academy

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2012 -- For decades basketball has provided children and teenagers with an opportunity to learn teamwork skills and athleticism while also having fun. Both body and mind are put to the test when a player picks up a basketball and high-level athletes know that it is important to start training early in order to become the best.



One website that has been getting a lot of attention lately shows how parents can give their children a chance to hone these skills early. Triple Threat basketball academy provides nationally recognized basketball camps and programs for kids ages 4 and up in the Oakland, Alameda and San Ramon, CA areas. In addition to summer camps, Triple Threat Academy (TTA) also provides more focused training opportunities including Group Classes, Workshops, Semi-Private and Private one-on-one training on a year-round basis.



Parents in search of Oakland summer camps need look no further. TTA has a decade of experience working with children. “What makes us different? After a decade of skill development experience, TTA was the first basketball academy in the Bay Area to offer daily skill training. We have assembled an incredible team of trainers that teach basketball and work with kids for a living,” proclaims the website.



TTA knows that success is within the grasp of every child as he or she gains the skills necessary to succeed in the game of basketball and builds confidence: “TTA has been fortunate enough to work with over 10,000 student-athletes around the world, implementing our life skills approach to the great game of basketball.”



On the TTA website, parents and kids can search for programs by location, type, date, age and gender. An easy-to-use interactive map allows parents to find the nearest Triple Threat Academy. Excited campers can even shop for TTA clothing and gear on the website before heading off to camp.



Parents will not want to miss the latest news section, which keeps them informed about students, coaches and alumni and provides short online lessons on different basketball techniques. They can even check out important information in the FAQ, which addresses subjects like pick-up and drop-off policies, lunchtime and camper-to-coach ratio. Plus, the trainer profile section of the website shows each program trainer’s position, experience and current schedule.



The website also features the latest videos taken during training at TTA. With over 2.7 million YouTube hits, people from around the country — and around the world — are checking out the Triple Threat Academy and its students in action.



Space is limited at these innovative and nationally recognized camps, so interested parents should visit the TTA website as soon as possible.



About Triple Threat Academy

Triple Threat Academy (TTA) is a year round basketball skill development program with a wide range of basketball summer camp programs. TTA’s focus is building the fundamentals necessary to succeed at whatever level a player wants to achieve. TTA started in 2003 and now has multiple locations in the San Francisco Bay Area that offer camps and daily classes for ages 4 and up.



