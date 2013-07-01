Parents Discover Fun Ways to Introduce Healthy Summer Activities with New Book from Kids Yoga Stories

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Parents now have an easy and fun way to introduce their children to healthy summer activities with a new book that immerses children into a yoga inspired learning adventure. Luke's Beach Day is the newest release from Kids Yoga Stories - a collection of books that introduce children to fun-filled healthy yoga movements, cultural stories, and environmental issues.



Luke's Beach Day introduces children to yoga by illustrating how yoga poses can be incorporated into having a fun, exciting, adventurous, and active day. Young readers learn about the East Coast Australian shoreline, while joining Luke as he hops like a kangaroo, perches like a sea gull, and rests like a sea star. Parents can also nurture additional "teaching moments" by consulting the List of Kids Yoga Poses and the Parent-Teacher Guide that is included with this unique, interactive children's book. This creates numerous opportunities for parents and kids to explore healthy movement and have fun together.



About Kids Yoga Stories

Giselle Shardlow is the author of Kids Yoga Stories. Her yoga-inspired children’s books get children moving, learning, and having fun. Giselle draws from her experiences as a teacher, traveler, yogi, and mom to write the stories found at www.kidsyogastories.com and on Amazon (amazon.com/author/giselleshardlow) worldwide. "I have always been passionate about working with children and addressing child literacy, obesity and stress. My goal is to write stories that make reading fun – combined with movement, the stories thoroughly engage children as they laugh, express themselves, and stretch their imagination."



