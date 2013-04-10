Parents Make Substantial Financial Sacrifices to Send Their Children to School

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Choosing the right school for your children is one of those things that defines to a large extent how your child will fare professionally as a grown up, not to mention it also impacts who the child makes friends with and spends their life with for the next 12 plus years. So for many parents, it seems like they have no choice when it comes to choosing the best school for their children, so that they get the best education and the best exposure in the right environment. But for those who feel that the financial sacrifices they are making to send their kids to a good school are a little excessive, Lisa Devereaux’s is a true inspirational story.



Lisa Devereaux is an online entrepreneur and blogger, who is also an Empowerment and Business Success Coach and has been making money online since 2008. She started her career working with technology commercialization entrepreneurs, but worked with just one too many university researchers. Born in Australia, Lisa dreams big, and is a mum to twin Daughters, who are now free-range toddlers to a work from home mum. Hers is a story of how a Supermom made great money online because she though too many financial sacrifices would eat in to the quality of life she could provide for her kids, and she fulfilled her passion to make good money online by working for no more than 2 hours a day so that her children’s upbringing was not affected in anyway.



“I realized that for many mom’s, the most important decision of ‘Where to send my kids to school’ is based on their financial capability and the financial sacrifices they make to send their children to good schools inevitably affects their family’s lifestyle. Being a mother to two twin little girls, I understand this dilemma and think that the key to good schooling lies in early planning”, says Lisa Devereaux. “After having spoken to many colleagues and friends who are struggling with fees for private schools and some of whom are even downgrading their family home or are making no other financial investments and saving every penny to send children to good private schools, I realized that many people need to understand that the key to managing funds well and not making such huge financial sacrifices lies in planning for your child’s education from the very day they are born”.



One doesn’t need to make a huge family sacrifice of lifestyle versus the school they choose if timely action is taken. It is important to build and save a residual income separate from the main employment income to have the funds ready to go for school or secondary education that won’t affect the lifestyle or other investment opportunities. Lisa is keen on helping other moms find out how she made such a great additional income online, so that she can empower more and more moms to not make financial sacrifices.



