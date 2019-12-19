Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) Shareholder Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on December 23, 2019

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2019 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on December 23, 2019 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) over alleged securities laws violations by Pareteum Corporation.



Investors who purchased shares of Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: December 23, 2019. NASDAQ: TEUM stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) common shares between March 12, 2019 and October 21, 2019, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between March 12, 2019 and October 21, 2019, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Pareteum improperly and inaccurately recognized revenue for certain customer transactions, that Pareteum's financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018 and quarters of ending March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 were false and could not be relied on, and that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



