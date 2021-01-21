Paris Reduces New York's Lead in the Official Fashion Capitals Index

Vienna, Austria -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- The IFDAQ, a leading provider of AI-driven alternative data and deep analytics in the fashion & luxury industry, today published its official ranking of the most important and powerful fashion capitals.



The industry-wide acknowledged ranking for Q1/2021 sees the so-called "Big Four" at the top of the index who have remained the center for fashion, with New York still ahead of Paris, followed by Milan and London.



Among the key findings and some major position shifts, which are certainly favored by market turbulences due to the ongoing COVID-crisis, the index also reconfirms that a slew of new fashion capitals keeps challenging the top positions. Among these, Los Angeles and Sydney managed to reduce the gap to the "Big Four".



"Fashion capitals are the creative heart and aesthetic fuel of fashion, and the core of its power structure. Finding who is leading and their dynamics is key to any stakeholder in the industry and beyond. New York and Paris lead the pack as expected, but others rise and fall - in ways that are genuinely surprising," Professor Dr. Frédéric Godart, Co-CEO of the IFDAQ and Associate Professor at INSEAD, commented on the last index release.



The Top 10 of the IFDAQ Global Fashion & Luxury Cities Q1/2021:



1. New York 129.42 (-1.73%)

2. Paris 127.87 (-0.35%)

3. Milan 100.91 (+1.37%)

4. London 82.80 (-0.29%)

5. Los Angeles 24.12 (+1.60%)

6. Sydney 21.21 (-0.56%)

7. Tokyo 17.38 (+0.97%)

8. Madrid 16.33 (+1.44%)

9. Moscow 14.80 (+4.57%)

10. São Paulo 14.41 (+0.28%)



A full list of the IFDAQ Global Fashion & Luxury Cities IPX along with the methodology details can be viewed online at the official research website:https://research.ifdaq.com/cities/.



About the IFDAQ Global Fashion & Luxury Cities IPX and the IPX technology

The IFDAQ Global Fashion & Luxury Cities IPX is the first smart cognitive index that relies onIFDAQ's proprietary IPX technology (an acronym for Intelligent Performance Index) that has the capability to generate quantitative and highly precise key values for AI-driven and real-time market research.



About IFDAQ

The IFDAQ is a multiple-awarded proprietary deep-learning technology that turns a highly complex fashion & luxury industry into an intelligent, predictable, and transparent AI-ecosystem by providing alternative performance data and fundamental KPIs that are made visible for the first time.



If you want to know more aboutthe IFDAQ, its data, technologies and products, please get in touch with us or visit https://www.ifdaq.com/.



