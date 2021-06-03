Park City Offers a Broad Range of Services Across HR and Health & Safety

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2021 -- Park City Consulting is a specialist HR consultancy in Essex that provides a broad range of services across HR and Health & Safety. They offer to have a range of sector-focused HR and Health & Safety services that are informed by extensive research, tailored to industry requirements and can be designed to meet business specific needs. The HR and health & safety services help businesses to improve performance, meet regulatory compliance and reduce costs by effectively managing health, safety and wellbeing of their employees. They maintain a strong focus on placing the client at the heart of everything they do which ensures they remain at the forefront of providing innovative solutions with our specialist knowledge and expertise.



The HR and Health & Safety services that they offer are handled by an in-house team of skilled professionals. This means they can be more responsive to your needs, and offer a consistently high-quality service. Their services give business owners the opportunity to consult a health and safety expert, as when they need advice. This cuts down on overhead costs and ensures that they are only paying for the advice they need. Their team of professionals works closely with the clients their needs more effectively.



"Our Human Resources services help organizations attract, develop, and retain the right talent with the right knowledge and skills. While Health and Safety services help organisations make their workplaces safer. No matter what industry you are in, or what type of business you run, HR and health & safety services is a vital element that needs to be in place. Whether it be health and safety, employment law, or any other aspect of human resource and health & safety, we can help you today" said Juliet Price, Founder and Managing Director of Park City Consulting.



Park City Consulting is a results-driven recruitment company offering high quality, affordable HR and health & safety services and solutions to meet business needs. They have a team of skilled professionals who have a wide spread of expertise in all areas related to Health &Safety and Human Resources. By choosing Park City Consulting as a business partner, businesses can rest assured that they are working with an experienced team that will always get the job done.



About Park City

Park City is a specialist HR consultancy in Essex, which serves a broad range of clients across HR and Health & Safety. The business was originally formed in 1997 by current Managing Director Juliette Price. They have a client base of over 200 companies, a turnover of about £1.3m, and they boast a 90% client retention rate year on year, through being the best people in business.



For more information, please visit: https://www.parkcity.co.uk/



Contact Details:



Colchester Office



1 Oak House, Vale View Business Units,

Crown Lane South, Ardleigh,

Colchester, Essex

CO7 7PL

Tel: 01206 752100



London Office



6th Floor,

25 Farringdon Street,

London

EC4A 4AB.

Tel : 020 3759 9244