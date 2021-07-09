Park City Offers Comprehensive Fire Risk Management Services with an Emphasis on Life Safety and Risk Reduction

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2021 -- Park City Consulting, one of the best small business HR consulting firms; offers comprehensive fire risk management services to their clients in a professional and efficient manner. Their evaluation and assessment are a survey carried out on the premise to identify any fire risks in the property and to provide recommendations on how to make the premise safer. They take a flexible approach to working out how best to achieve clients' objectives and ensure that services are tailored to suit their specific requirements. Their service is suitable for small businesses, large organisations, local authorities, and commercial premises (shops, offices, factory units and warehouses).



As part of fire safety services, their fire risk assessors conduct a fire survey of clients' premises, considering all relevant aspects of a fire risk assessment, to ensure a property complies with the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005. Park City's Fire Risk Assessment service helps businesses get a clear picture of how high their risks are and what they can do about them. They put together a series of tools and guidance notes that will help you complete your fire risk assessment quickly and easily.



Talking more about their fire risk assessment services, Founder and Managing Director of Park City Consulting, Juliet Price, said "The Fire Risk Assessments we carry out will help you ensure that your fire safety procedures, fire prevention measures and fire precautions (plans, systems and equipment) are all in place and working properly, and the assessment will identify any issues that need attention using The Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005 as the reference. Our Fire Risk Assessment will be an organised and methodical look at your premises, the activities carried on there and the likelihood that a fire could start and cause harm to those in and around the premises."



Park City Consulting is an H&S consultant, employment law specialist offering a wide range of services across HR and Health & Safety. Park City's extensive range of services includes bespoke HR and Health & Safety documentation, systems, contracts, procedures, audits, and management support. They have a team of experienced professionals who have a wide industry understanding and knowledge. All of their services are carried out as per the defined industry standards without compromise on quality and ethics.



About Park City

Park City is a specialist HR consultancy in Essex, which serves a broad range of clients across HR and Health & Safety. The business was originally formed in 1997 by current Managing Director Juliette Price. They have a client base of over 200 companies, a turnover of about £1.3m, and they boast a 90% client retention rate year on year, through being the best people in business.



