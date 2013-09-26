Park City Utah Breaking News: Draper UT Based Business Investing Expert and Highland High Alumni (Class of 1987) "Adam P Green" Announces Discounted "Advanced Background" Graphic for G3 Development "Agent" Fans with Code: Devonshire

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- There are a lot of people tagging themselves as “Social Media Experts, Gurus or Certified Specialists.” Most of the people making these claims are individuals/organizations who offer “basic Social Media skill sets and copy methodologies” which, in the end, will get the wrong kind of connections, a lot of the wrong followers as well as a bad reputation in the marketplace. Just like in the Indiana Jones movie, one needs to “choose wisely” or they will perish from a Social Media perspective.



Communications is a system to leverage an organizations ability to connect with ones market; Social Media is “the new” communications system. Communications is about reach. Communicating is about relational dynamics between people. Social Media provides the means to effectively communicate with ones market. However, communicating in human rather than institutional terms. If one is not communicating (listening first, initiating second) then, how in the world does one expect to create relationships with people and businesses that may want the value that one offers?



Ok, so, most people will answer these questions quite easily. And here’s how it usually goes: “Yes, of course I’ve been paying attention to the marketplace and Social Media is obviously important because it seems to be everywhere one turns. One is hearing about Social Media but still have the need to understand why the businesses using it and why is it creating so much attention.” The answer to “Why” is related to “How and What” a business does to engage in market relations with the aim of creating an opportunity for a business transaction. Why do businesses exist? Primarily to:



(a) Create value and

(b) Attract a market who wants the value proposition enough to engage.



However, the “How” of doing this has dramatically changed in the last 2 years from “Push Marketing” to “Pull Marketing.” This transformation has all happened via relevant and relative conversations that attract the market one will seek to the client.



What Is Search Engine Optimization / SEO http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=hF515-0Tduk



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