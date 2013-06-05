Park Hill Media Reveals New Services for Small to Large Businesses

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Park Hill Media, LLC is a one stop solution for creating web design to suit one’s specific business needs. Park Hill Media provides affordable web design New York solutions which can be customized to suit one’s requirements and help one’s business to have far wider reach. Park Hill Media creates the best web solutions for small and big businesses and also for private organisations at easily affordable rates.



In today’s competitive business field, the internet plays a very important role. It can help one gain more clients, gain publicity and increase the turnover of the company. A good, well designed website can go a long way in helping any enterprise to reach new heights by helping them to reach out to potential clients and this where Park Hill media can help. By providing the perfect web design solutions that are:



- Customizable



- Made to fit according your business needs



- Affordable



Park Hill Media can give the right web design New York solutions that will help one’s business to have an ‘edge’ over that of the competitors. Park Hill Media creates web solutions for a company that are in tune with the exact business needs, bringing in high quality product services at affordable prices. Bringing the expertise of talented individuals who have been in the field of graphics and coding since the 90’s, one can safely trust Park Hill Media to give the best solutions to help any business enterprise to attain its full potential.



"I recommend the guys at Park Hill Media, they create some beautiful websites. I wanted something that would really showcase the work that I and my team had done over the years. The guys at park Hill Media really hit the nail on the head in the first mockup they sent me. These guys really know their stuff! " - Jermaine Williams (Park Hill Media customer)



About Park Hill Media, LLC

Park Hill Media, LLC is a full service web design and development company with expertise in SEO set up in November 2004. Based in Manhattan, New York, it came into existence by the combined efforts of a group of individuals who are also good friends, to use their expertise and experience to give fledgling businesses, big enterprises and private organisations the right and best web solutions for their companies.



Media contact

Name: Sam Zachuth

Phone Number: (646) 504-5628

Email: contact@parkhillmedia.com

Location: New York, NY

Website: http://www.parkhillmedia.com