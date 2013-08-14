Park Plaza Gardens Introduces New Chef - Antoine Ludcene

Winter Park, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Park Plaza Gardens, a restaurant located in Winter Park, Florida, has announced the recent induction of Chef Antoine Ludcene to its prominent culinary team.



Mr. Ludcene holds an Associate Degree in Culinary Arts from Johnson and Wales University in Miami, and has extensive experience in the culinary profession. He has worked for such influential figures as Chef Wolfgang Puck, and has been employed by several prominent restaurants in the Orlando area, including those owned by Disney. Chef Antoine originally hails from Nigeria where he lived as a young child before moving to Montreal, Canada. He has lived in the United States since 1998.



The addition of an experienced and professional culinary expert such as Chef Antoine reflects Park Plaza Garden’s official mission to provide the finest dining experience in Central Florida. The venue has long been considered one of the most popular in the region, and was cited by Orlando Sentinel food editor Heather McPherson chose Park Plaza Gardens as the top 15 most romantic restaurants in the Orlando area.



Park Plaza Gardens includes an atrium, sidewalk café, and bar. In addition to serving as a dinning establishment, it provides a venue for hosting a variety of events, including corporate functions, engagement parties, wedding receptions, or other special occasions. Its garden-inspired atrium dinning room has been utilized for casual luncheons, formal functions, and private dinners. The establishment also offers catering services, which includes planning assistance, customized menu items, specialty décor and entertainment, VIP dining, exclusive chef’s table, and other offers.



About Park Plaza Gardens

Park Plaza Gardens has been in operation for 30 years, and won Open Table Diners’ Choice 2011 Awards for Best Food – American, Best Ambiance and Most Romantic Restaurant.