Park Plaza Gardens Offering $50 Gift Card for Graduates Who Make Reservations

Winter Park, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Park Plaza Gardens, a popular Winter Park Restaurant, recently announced a new promotional deal whereby graduates who make reservations with a party of ten or more receive a complementary $50 gift card.



The generous deal, which was publicized on the restaurant’s official Facebook page, is available every Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday through the months of April and May (the standard graduation period for most schools). Those interested in the offer or wishing to learn more are invited to call 407-645-2475 or visit the restaurant’s official website at ParkPlazaGardens.com.



The offer was launched to congratulate and reward recent school graduates, reflecting Park Plaza Gardens’ notable community orientation; the award-winning establishment is known for regularly offering a wide variety of discounts, specials, and other promotional opportunities to its patrons.



Park Plaza Gardens offers a high-end dining environment that includes an atrium, sidewalk café, and bar. In addition to serving as a restaurant, it regularly provides a venue for hosting a variety of events, including corporate functions, engagement parties, wedding receptions, or other special occasions. Its garden-inspired atrium dining room has been utilized for casual luncheons, formal functions, and private dinners.



The restaurant also offers catering services, which includes planning assistance, customized menu items, specialty décor and entertainment, VIP dining, exclusive chef’s table, and more.



About Park Plaza Gardens Restaurant

Operating for over three decades, Park Plaza Gardens Restaurant is a leading dining venue, having won several awards, including Open Table Diners' Choice 2011 Awards for Best Ambiance, Most Romantic Restaurant, and Best Food – American.