Park Slope Laundry & Cleaners Launches New Services

Elite, convenient, and made to order for your laundry services in Brooklyn New York. Park Slope Laundry & Cleaners is the go to source on the ever growing "honey do" list that we all encounter on a daily and weekly basis. In fact, for most people, the number of gripes or complaints lies in laundry as the household or business chore that takes the most time and energy. Well take back your time and freedom, Park Slope Laundry & Cleaners.



Park Laundry & Cleaners does one thing and one thing better than anyone, serve. Cleaning from laundry to dry cleaning is typically reserved to "one size fits all solutions." From pick up to delivery, product completion, and store hours. Park Laundry & Cleaners listened to the needs of Brooklyn and responded:



- FREE pickup and delivery of all laundry and dry cleaning.



- Superior, fast, and done like home wash and fold laundry service.



- Traditional drop off laundry service.



- Same day service pick up between 7am and 10am and drop-off between 5pm and 10pm.



Laundry delivery service follows in direct alignment to what people want and need. Time is precious, your time is precious, allow us to be your domestic partner. For those still seeking to save time, but need more flexibility drop off laundry service is available.



Delivering service with offers. 20% off dry cleaning, free laundry bag with pick up service with 10 piece minimum. Laundry, wash and fold, and dry cleaning. Service and solutions done for the busy executive, families, and our commercial partners. Try these new services once and you will find our quality, service, product, and delivery is as if it were done right in your home. When seeking solutions for laundry delivery service, drop off laundry service, laundry pickup and delivery, and dry cleaning, there is a single Brooklyn source: http://www.parkslope-laundry.com



Email: info@parkslope-laundry.com