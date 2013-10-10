Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Parker-Hannifin Corporation' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a key competitors section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (Parker-Hannifin) is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems. It provides precision-engineered solutions to mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. Parker-Hannifin manufactures and supplies fluid power systems, electro-mechanical controls and related components such as pumps to generate pressure, valves, actuators, filters. It provides electronic components and systems to control motion and precisely locate or vary speed in automation and aerospace applications. In addition to motion control systems, the company manufactures fluid purification, fluid and fuel control, process instrumentation, air conditioning, refrigeration, electromagnetic shielding and thermal management products and systems. It operates through 341 manufacturing plants and offers its products and services through its 268 distribution centers and sales and administrative offices located in 40 states in the US and in 48 countries across the world. Parker-Hannifin is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, US.



Companies Mentioned



Parker-Hannifin Corporation



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United States

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