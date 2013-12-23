Parker Personnel Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Bell, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Parker Personnel, an agency providing both skilled and unskilled labor for Los Angeles and Orange County warehouse jobs and other temporary positions, is celebrating its 25th year in business. For more than two decades, Parker Personnel, located on the web at www.parkerpersonnel.com , has provided competent laborers at reasonable costs for businesses in Orange County, Los Angeles and throughout southern California.



A family-owned business, Parker Personnel has been providing warehouse labor, shipping and receiving help, light industrial workers, clerical staff, fork lift operators, accounting clerks and workers for special assignments for many years to businesses in Los Angeles, Orange County and other locations. Companies looking for help from temp agencies for warehouse jobs staffing can discover all that Parker Personnel has to offer by visiting the company's website at www.parkerpersonnel.com



Filling warehouse jobs in Orange County and clerical positions throughout southern California means more than simply finding "warm bodies," although some Orange County temp agencies ignore the important factors in hiring. These other companies may send out unqualified workers or fail to perform adequate background checks before assigning temporary staff.



In contrast, Parker Personnel has built its reputation as one of the most comprehensive staffing agencies in Orange County and one of the most professional Los Angeles and southern California employment agencies by paying attention to detail.



Whether workers recommended by Parker Personnel are filling daily, weekly, or long-term jobs, they are screened carefully to ensure they meet the requirements of the employer. By developing this relationship of trust with employers, Parker Personnel has been able to supply companies in all aspects of business with quality workers for both large and small jobs.



For 25 years, Parker Personnel has been the place to go to find quality temporary workers and help with special projects and assignments. Employers who need help can turn to Parker Personnel with confidence, knowing that they will find quality skilled or unskilled employees at reasonable costs every time.



About Parker Personnel

Based in Bell, California, Parker Personnel has been a temporary staffing agency for companies and businesses in Los Angeles, Orange County and southern California for nearly 25 years. Since 1989, Parker Personnel has placed highly-qualified candidates and thoroughly checked backgrounds and skills to ensure that employers get the very best in temporary help.



For More Information:

Parker Personnel

Sean Parker, Contact

5027 Gage Ave

Bell, California 90201

323-773-2447

http://www.parkerpersonnel.com