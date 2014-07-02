San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of ParkerVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRKR) shares over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain ParkerVision directors and officers was announced.



ParkerVision, Inc. reported that its Net Loss increased from $14.57 million in 2011 to $27.87 million in 2013. Shares of ParkerVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRKR) grew from $0.441 per share in January 2011 to as high as $7.09 per share in October 2013, respectively $5.17 per share on June 17, 2014.



Then on June 20, 2014, ParkerVision, Inc. announced that it received unfavorable decisions in the case filed by ParkerVision, Inc. against Qualcomm over alleged patent infringements. Shares of ParkerVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRKR) declined from over $5 per share on June 20, 2014 to $1.38 per share on June 23, 2014.



On June 30, 2014, NASDAQ:PRKR shares closed at $1.48 per share.



