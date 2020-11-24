London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/24/2020 -- An independent real estate agent in London, Parkes Estate Agents helps students find affordable accommodations across London. You can browse through verified properties designed exclusively for students just like you. They have many properties listed that students can browse through to choose the perfect property for their requirements. They have loads of student accommodation around the UK so, whether you're looking for your own studio, a flat that you can share with friends, or a private room with others. Their team assists students through every step of the process to ensure the students are comfortable and satisfied with their living arrangements. They offer students a wide range of student accommodation with a choice to suit your needs and your budget. If you're a student looking for affordable accommodations in London, you can contact the friendly team on Parkes Estate Agents' website.



Parkes Estate Agents is one of the most well-renowned property management firms in London. From studio apartments in zone 1 to luxury suburban homes, they help their clients find the best London property they've been dreaming about. All their services are designed around the customers' needs and ensure legal compliances. In addition to student accommodation services, the company also offers various other services including sales, long lets, short lets, property management and many more.



Talking further about their student accommodations services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "At Parkes Estates we offer a variety of properties for a range of budgets. We pride ourselves on finding unique properties in the most popular areas of London. Our properties are in great locations for London's biggest Universities in Zone 1. Affordable Student Accommodation in Central London is hard to come by, so let Parkes take the stress out of your house hunt!"



About Parkes Estate Agents

Parkes Estate Agents is a Kensington based independent real estate agency that specialises in selling, letting, and managing properties across London and the UK. They have a team of experienced specialists who are committed to helping customers buy, sell, let, and manage their homes and investments more effectively. Whilst having a local focus is essential, they have a strong global network and reach that enables them to operate as a letting and sales agent for people from all walks of life. They are a member of the key governing bodies and abide by the strictest codes of practice.



For more information, please visit – https://www.parkesestates.com/



Contact Details



Parkes Estate Agents

96 Earls Court Road

Kensington

London

W8 6EG

Phone: 0207 368 6332

Email: info@parkesestates.com