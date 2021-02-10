London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- A well-renowned property management firm in London, Parkes Estate Agents offers personalised sales services for properties across the UK. Listing an extensive range of houses, flats, bungalows, and land, the company makes it easy for individuals to find their next property regardless of whether they're a first-time buyer, upsizing, downsizing, or relocating. The agency's expert team provides advice, ideas and insights to guide owners through the sale process. Their services are designed to help maximise the value of the properties, and to help property owners every step of the way of the transaction process. Their services are tailored for each property owner to ensure they get the most value for their property. Their property specialists assist prospective sellers on marketing and sales prices to effectively match their property to potential buyers. With extensive market knowledge and an impressive database, their estate agents help clients to sell their properties in just a few days. Individuals looking to sell their properties can check out Parkes Estates Agents' website.



Parkes Estate Agents is one of the most sought after real estate agencies in London and has been actively operating in the industry for years. They have amassed a huge number of clients by offering the best real estate services and supporting their clients through steps involved in the selling process. In addition to sales services, the company also offers various other services including long lets, short lets, student accommodation, and property management.



Talking further about their property sales services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Parkes offers a personalised and hands on service to get the best price for your property on the market. Through our many years of experience, we've built a great network and insight allowing us to get the best value for your property. Our team come from a variety of backgrounds and have years of experience giving us an advantage when it comes to selling your property."



Parkes Estate Agents is a Kensington based independent real estate agency that specialises in selling, letting, and managing properties across London and the UK. They have a team of experienced specialists who are committed to helping customers buy, sell, let, and manage their homes and investments more effectively. Whilst having a local focus is essential, they have a strong global network and reach that enables them to operate as a letting and sales agent for people from all walks of life. They are a member of the key governing bodies and abide by the strictest codes of practice.



