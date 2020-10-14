Parkes Estate Agents Offers Personalised Services for Quick and Easy Sale of Property in London

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- A well-renowned property management firm in London, Parkes Estate Agents offers personalised property selling services to help sellers get the best price for their property. Their property specialists assist prospective sellers on marketing and sales prices to effectively match their property to potential buyers. With extensive market knowledge and an impressive database, their estate agents help clients to sell their properties in just a few days. The company has built a great network and insight that allows them to get the best value for any property.



Their specialists expertly value, photograph and list your property on the reputable property listing sites and use their experience and contacts to get your property for sale and sold quickly. Providing friendly, personalised service, the company has a large portfolio of investors who are always on the lookout for London properties, wherever they are in the city. If you are looking for a free property valuation, you can fill out a simple questionnaire on their website.



Parkes Estate Agents is one of the most sought after real estate agencies in London and has been actively operating in the industry for years. They have amassed a huge number of clients by offering the best real estate services and supporting their clients through steps involved in the selling process. In addition to sales services, the company also offers various other services including long lets, short lets, student accommodation, and property management.



Talking further about their property sales services, a representative from the company stated, "There are lots of Real Estate Agents in London but none that offer a personalised and hands on service to get the best price for your property on the market like Parkes Estate. We know London and the property valuation of London. Through our many years of experience, we've built a great network and insight allowing us to get the best value for your property."



About Parkes Estate Agents

Parkes Estate Agents is a Kensington based independent real estate agency that specialises in selling, letting, and managing properties across London and the UK. They have a team of experienced specialists who are committed to helping customers buy, sell, let, and manage their homes and investments more effectively. Whilst having a local focus is essential, they have a strong global network and reach that enables them to operate as a letting and sales agent for people from all walks of life. They are a member of the key governing bodies and abide by the strictest codes of practice.



For more information, please visit – https://www.parkesestates.com/



Contact Details



Parkes Estate Agents

96 Earls Court Road

Kensington

London

W8 6EG

Phone: 0207 368 6332

Email: info@parkesestates.com