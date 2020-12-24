London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- An independent real estate agent in London, Parkes Estate Agents offers property management services to manage the technical details of property letting. With a customer-first approach and an in-depth knowledge of property, the company delivers the best-in-class property management services to property owners, and offer an enhanced experience for occupiers, visitors, shoppers and residents. The company delivers the best possible property asset management for both owners and tenants. With their services, property owners can save money, time and dramatically reduce the hassle factor, allowing them to focus on your investment strategy.



The company's property management teams take care of everything when it comes to the day-to-day management of properties, finding and retaining tenants, collecting rent and overseeing maintenance and compliance. Working within the private rental sector, they deliver a bespoke service from design to management of mid to large-scale residential developments. Property owners looking for agencies to manage their properties can check out Parkes Estate Agents' website.



Parkes Estate Agents is one of the most sought after real estate agencies in London and has been actively operating in the industry for years. They have amassed a huge number of clients by offering the best real estate services and supporting their clients through steps involved in the selling process. In addition to sales services, the company also offers other services including long lets, short lets, student accommodation, and property management.



Talking about their property management services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "We'll take care of you and your property, manage all the technical details and provide you with a secure and hassle-free income. Parkes Estate Agents provide a team of experienced lettings London specialists suited to all types of landlords. Whatever style of landlord you want to be, we're here to help. If you're just looking for help finding tenants, or you prefer a team to oversee every aspect of letting your property, we have a package to suit."



About Parkes Estate Agents

Parkes Estate Agents is a Kensington based independent real estate agency that specialises in selling, letting, and managing properties across London and the UK. They have a team of experienced specialists who are committed to helping customers buy, sell, let, and manage their homes and investments more effectively. Whilst having a local focus is essential, they have a strong global network and reach that enables them to operate as a letting and sales agent for people from all walks of life. They are a member of the key governing bodies and abide by the strictest codes of practice.



For more information, please visit – https://www.parkesestates.com/



Contact Details



Parkes Estate Agents

96 Earls Court Road

Kensington

London

W8 6EG

Phone: 0207 368 6332

Email: info@parkesestates.com