A well-renowned property management firm in London, Parkes Estate Agents offers short-term letting services for properties in the most desirable parts of London. The agency can help them find the perfect property to let whether individuals want an extended stay in London, on a business trip, or a stop gap between buying/refurbishing a property. Their property management experts professionally manage the short letting services and have the experience, local contacts, time and patience to manage properties effectively, ensuring that all legal requirements are adhered to. The agency can also help individuals carry out a tailored property search and negotiate on short term rental terms for the property.



With an understanding of the extremely competitive and fast-moving letting industry, the agency can provide individuals with an advantage for those looking to rent a property for a short amount of time. Individuals looking to let a property for a short amount of time or list their own property can check out Parkes Estates Agents' website.



Parkes Estate Agents is one of the most sought after real estate agencies in London and has been actively operating in the industry for years. The company has amassed a huge number of clients by offering the best real estate services and supporting their clients through steps involved in the selling process. In addition to short letting services, the company also offers various other services including long lets, property sales, student accommodation, property management and many more.



Talking further about their short letting services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "If you need the property for under 6 months, we have a fantastic selection in some of the most desirable parts of London. So if you need the comforts of home for just a short while, let us offer our expertise to help you find your ideal location, Parkes offers a wide range of properties to let including affordable studios to luxury apartments in central London."



About Parkes Estate Agents

Parkes Estate Agents is a Kensington based independent real estate agency that specialises in selling, letting, and managing properties across London and the UK. They have a team of experienced specialists who are committed to helping customers buy, sell, let, and manage their homes and investments more effectively. Whilst having a local focus is essential, they have a strong global network and reach that enables them to operate as a letting and sales agent for people from all walks of life. They are a member of the key governing bodies and abide by the strictest codes of practice.



For more information, please visit – https://www.parkesestates.com



Contact Details



Parkes Estate Agents



96 Earls Court Road

Kensington

London

W8 6EG

Phone: 0207 368 6332

Email: info@parkesestates.com