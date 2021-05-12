Parkes Estate Offers Real Estate Sale Services to Help People Get the Best Value for Their Property

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2021 -- Parkes Estate, a well-renowned property management firm in London, offers real estate sale services to help clients get the best value for their property. With many years of experience and a broad database, the firm offers prospective sellers advice on competitive marketing and realistic sales prices as a part of the service. Parkes Estate markets the property with engaging brochures that include attractive slogans, beautiful photography, local ordnance survey maps, and floor plans to a pool of prospective buyers. Other than this, customers can get valuable advice from Parkes Estate on how to present the property and highlight its best features to draw more buyers.



Their specialists properly list client's property on reputable property listing sites and use their experience and contacts to get customer's property for sale and sell quickly. Over the years, Parkes Estate has gained a customer base all across the UK for their top notch quality services and affordable prices.



Talking about their real estate sales services, one of the representatives from the company stated," When we are selling property, we achieve the best price possible by knowing how to encourage the maximum competition. This could mean selling your home by private treaty, auction or informal tender or sealed bids. You will always receive our professional and personalised service. Anyone who wants to avail of any of our services can contact us and our team will help you out".



Parkes Estate Agents is one of the most sought after real estate agencies in London and has been actively operating in the industry for years. They have amassed a huge number of clients by offering the best real estate services and supporting their customers via steps included in the selling process. In addition to sales services, the company also offers various other services including long lets, short lets, student accommodation, and property management.



About Parkes Estate Agents

Parkes Estate Agents is a Kensington based independent real estate agency that specialises in selling,letting, and managing properties across London and the UK. They have a team of experienced specialists who are committed to helping customers buy, sell, let, and manage their homes and investments more effectively. Whilst having a local focus is essential, they have a strong global network and reach that enables them to operate as a letting and sales agent for people from all walks of life. They are a member of the key governing bodies and abide by the strictest codes of practice.



