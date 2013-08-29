Parking Games X Collate the Web's Best Free to Play Parking Games

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Finding parking games online can be a chore for those who love this particular type of game above the rest of the pantheon of free to play flash games. Some players enjoy action, some platform, and some RPG, and so for those who love parking games, it can be difficult to sort the best games from the poor ones. Luckily, ParkingGamesX.com is a new website that has launched to do that job for them, collating the very best parking games from around the web so players can concentrate on playing.



The site has been economically designed to provide fast and easy access to as many games as possible as quickly as possible. The main body of the homepage lists the latest additions to the site while the sidebar lists the games in alphabetical order.



At the footer of the site, the ranked lists are stored that are generated from user feedback. The site has a list of the most played games which is updated live so that the most popular games float to the top of the list, while the best ranked listing works from user reviews so that those interested in quality over popularity can still get their fix quickly and effectively.



A spokesperson for Parking Games X explained, “These games are immensely popular and have achieved a cult status among a dedicated audience, and it is that audience we are seeking to attract. By collating all these games into a single online location we have saved ardent players hours of fruitless searching and sifting through the milieu of irrelevant gaming titles. These games are ideal for those who wish to fine tune their concentration, coordination, timing and simply spend their downtime amusing themselves with a challenge. The site is updated regularly so users should check back often for the latest and best parking games.”



About Parking Games X

Parking Games X is an online catalog and playing portal for free to play flash games centred around the parking of a vehicle in various ways. The site includes ranked lists of the most played and highest rates games, and a featured list of the most newly added games so that keen players can find new challenges. For more information, please visit: http://parkinggamesx.com/