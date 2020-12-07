Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2020 -- Latest Research Study on Global Parking Guidance System Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Parking Guidance System Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Parking Guidance System. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Robert Bosch, Nexpa System, SWARCO AG, Omnitec Group, Garmin, Parkhelp, Park Assist, GreenParking, XTEC, Cityzen Parking & Services



Brief Overview on Parking Guidance System:

The parking guidance systems are used to navigate and helps in finding parking spaces. It is majorly used in the urban landscape. This provides clear data and signage for the nearest car parking and other related information. It updates related to vacant spaces according to the reduction in traffic volumes, emissions, and also helps in reducing noise and sound pollutions. These parking solutions are deployed cloud-based o on local servers as per the requirements. This system deals with the rising pollution level. Automobile parking is one of the leading problems across various regions.



Market Drivers

- Scarcity of Parking in Residential and Commercial Areas

- Rising Concern on Seamless Traffic Flow and Reduction in Fuel Consumption

- Rapid Adoption Rate of Cloud Computing and IoT Technologies in Automobile Sector

Market Trend

- Rise in Number of Vehicles and Smart City Project across the Globe

- The Need for Parking Apps

- Rising Demand for Energy Efficient, Sustainable and Green Solutions for Parking System

Market Restraints

- The decrease in Adoption Rate in Few Region Such As Africa

- High Complexity in System Integration

Market Opportunities

- Rising Demand from Emerging Market Such As China, India, Among Others

- Optimum Utilization of Parking Spaces

- Technological Advancements in Autonomous Cars

Market Challenges

- Huge Implementation Cost

- High Technological Changes Rate

The Global Parking Guidance System Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Basic Type, Autonomous Type, Standard Type, Full Equipment Type), Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), Components (Integrated Information, Signage, City-Wide Guidance), Services (Consulting, Planning, Installation, Service & Maintenance), End Users (Retail, Government, Hospitality, Transportation, Logistics, Airports, Corporate Parks, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Parking Guidance System Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Parking Guidance System market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Parking Guidance System Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Global Parking Guidance System

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Parking Guidance System Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Parking Guidance System market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Parking Guidance System Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Parking Guidance System Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



