Conduent (United States), Amano Corporation (Japan), Chetu (United States), Streetline (United States), Q-Free ASA (Norway), Indigo Park Services (United Kingdom), SWARCO (Austria), T2 Systems (United States), SKIDATA (Austria), Flowbird Group (France).



Increased manufacture, as well as usage of cars, particularly in the established and urban parts of the world, will help to fuel the global parking management system market. The parking management system provides solutions for access control, security & surveillance, parking fee & revenue management, valet parking management, parking fee & revenue management, parking guidance & slot management and others. Today's advanced parking management systems are intelligent ample to deliver a high level of convenience to the drivers, automating and simplifying the business operations and other tasks at the parking site.



by Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), Industry Verticals (BFSI, Recreation, Healthcare, Corporate & Commercial Parks, Hospitality, Academia, Retail, Transportation, Government, Others), Component (Software (Parking Information Systems, Parking Payment Systems), Service (Deployment & Customization, Support & Maintenance)), Solution (Access Control, Security & Surveillance, Parking Fee & Revenue Management, Valet Parking Management, Parking Fee & Revenue Management, Parking Guidance & Slot Management, Others), Parking Site (Off Street Parking, On Street Parking)



Market Drivers:

Enlarged Concerns about Pollution, Security, and Connectivity

Growing Demand for Smooth Traffic Flow

Rising Motor Vehicles Sell and High Demand of More Parking Space



Market Trends:

Introduction Of Cloud Computing In Parking Management System

Emergence Of New Technology such as IoT and Sensor Network

Increasing Use Of Advanced Parking Kiosks



Opportunities:

Fueling Demand Of Advance Autonomous Cars

Huge Demand Due To Introduction Of Smart Cities



Challenges:

High Cost Of Installation Associated with Parking Management Systems



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



