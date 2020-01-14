Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2020 -- Parkinson's Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028



(Albany, US)DelveInsight launched a new report on Parkinson's Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028



Some of the key facts of the report



1. The total Parkinson's Disease prevalent population in the 7MM countries was observed to be approximately 2,154,500 in 2017.

2. The prevalent population of Parkinson's disease was assessed to be highest for the United States, accounting for 39.29% of the total patient pool among the 7MM countries, which is equivalent to approximately 846,624 cases in 2017.

3. Among the Europe 5 countries, Germany witnessed the highest Parkinson's Disease prevalent population accounting for more than 30.79% of the total cases, followed by Italy and France. On the other hand, the UK witnessed the lowest number of cases in 2017.

4. More than half of the diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson's disease were occupied by males, with approximately 984,300 in the 7MM countries in 2017, while females accounted for nearly 46.51% cases.

5. Japan was assessed with 12.19% of the total prevalent population, with approximately 262,642 cases observed in 2017.



Key benefits of the report



1. Parkinson's Disease market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Parkinson's Disease epidemiology and Parkinson's Disease market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Parkinson's Disease market report provides insights into current and emerging therapies.

3. Parkinson's Disease market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Parkinson's Disease market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Parkinson's Disease market.



" Parkinson's disease affects both men and women. However, the disease affects about 50% more men than women."



Parkinson's disease market size in the 7MM increased during the study period (2017–2028). Among the Seven Major Markets (7MM), the United States accounted for the majority of the market size in 2017. DelveInsight estimates that Germany had the second highest market size of Parkinson's disease after the United States in 2017. At present, Levadopa is the most preferred therapy in the United States for the management of Parkinson's disease. In the United States, apart from levodopa, other classes are also covering a decent market share. In 2017, Dopamine agonists accounted for a decent share, followed by Amantadine, MAO?B inhibitors, and others (COM?T inhibitors, anticholinergic inhibitors, etc.). Out of all mentioned emerging therapies, few are novel molecule which includes Istradefylline (Nouriast); ITI?214; Nilotinib; AAV?GAD, which are going to increase the market size of Parkinson disease and also expected to cover decent market share.



The present treatment options for Parkinson's disease include medication, surgery, complementary and supportive therapies. The approved medication therapies are categorized into seven groups that includes Levodopa, Carbidopa? levodopa infusion (Duodopa), Dopamine agonists (Mirapex, Requip, Neupro), MAO B inhibitors (Zelapar, Azilect, Xadago), Catechol O?methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors (Tasmar, Comtan), Anticholinergics (Cogentin, Artane), and Amantadine. Parkinson's disease treatment is given based on the stages of the disease, symptoms shown, and those who are already receiving some medication.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Parkinson's disease treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Apomorphine Infusion

2. Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa

3. APL–130277

4. P2B001

5. IPX203

6. LY03003

And many others



The key players in Parkinson's disease market are:

1. US WorldMeds LLC

2. Intec Pharma

3. Sunovion Pharma

4. Pharma Two B Ltd

5. Impax Laboratories

6. Luye Pharma

And many others



Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Parkinson's Disease Market Overview at a Glance

3. Parkinson's Disease Disease Background and Overview

4. Parkinson's Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Country Wise Parkinson's Disease Epidemiology

5.1. United States Epidemiology

5.2. EU?5 Epidemiology

5.2.1. Germany

5.2.2. France

5.2.3. Italy

5.2.4. Spain

5.2.5. United Kingdom

5.3. Japan Epidemiology

6. Parkinson's Disease Treatment and Management

7. Unmet Needs

8. Marketed Drugs

8.1. Key Cross of Marketed Drugs

8.2. Profiles of Some of the Marketed Drugs

8.3. Istradefylline (KW6002): Kyowa Kirin

8.4. Opicapone: BIAL

8.5. Gocovri: Adamas Pharmaceuticals

8.6. Xadago: Zambon SpA

8.7. Osmolex ER: Osmotica Pharmaceutical

8.8. Duopa (Duodopa, ABT?SLV187): AbbVie

8.9. Rytary: Impax Laboratories

8.10. Inbrija: Acorda Therapeutics

8.11.Nuplazid: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

9. Parkinson's Disease Emerging Drugs

9.1. Key Cross of Emerging Drugs

9.2. Apomorphine Infusion: US WorldMeds LLC

9.3. Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa: Intec Pharma

9.4. APL–130277: Sunovion Pharma

9.5. P2B001: Pharma Two B Ltd.

9.6. IPX203: Impax Laboratories

9.7. LY03003: Luye Pharma

10. Parkinson's Disease 7 Major Market Analysis

11. Market Outlook: The United States

11.1.United States Market Size

11.2. Market Outlook: Europe

11.2.1. Germany

11.2.2. France

11.2.3. Italy

11.2.4. Spain

11.2.5. United Kingdom

11.3. Market Outlook: Japan

12. Market Drivers

13. Market Barriers

14. Appendix

15. DelveInsight Capabilities

16. Disclaimer

17. About DelveInsight



