2013 Parkinson's Beach Brigade Walk-a-Thon

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- The Los Angeles Chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association holds their annual 3k Walk-A-Thon on Sunday, April 21 starting at 10 a.m. at Santa Monica Beach #1, 2600 Barnard Way, at the end of Ocean Park, in Santa Monica. The event features a 3k walk along the ocean, music, a raffle, entertainment for adults and children.



There is a $25 registration fee that can be made online by going to:



http://www.ParkinsonsBeachBrigade.org, or by mailing a sponsor form and check to APDA LA, 9854 National Blvd., #165, Los Angeles, CA 90035



The 2013 3k Walk-A-Thon will be an enjoyable day for the whole family that will make a difference in the lives of those living with Parkinson’s disease.



April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month. The Walk-A-Thon will be great way to honor it plus enjoy a beautiful day of sunshine and a fun 3 kilometers on a path at Santa Monica Beach Park #1, 2600 Barnard Way, at the end of Ocean Park, in Santa Monica.



The Greater Los Angeles Chapter of The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA LA) is one of the 67 grass roots chapters across the country reporting to the National Headquarters of The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) in New York.



Chapter members include patients, family members, caregivers and talented individuals. Our Los Angeles chapter functions as a local liaison for communities in the Greater Los Angeles area. In addition to raising money for research, APDA provides education, patient outreach, support groups, public awareness and promotes legislative advocacy.



This event is sponsored by POM Wonderful, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Medtronics, UCLA Health and many other local businesses that provide products and services to people with Parkinson’s Disease.



Each sponsor gets a table to display their product or service. At a level of $500 and up, they also get their logo on the back of the walk-a-thon T-shirt.



The money raised from this event will be used to support research for a cure and to provide on-going education, support and referrals for those who need help now.



For more information, please contact: Nessa Weinman at (310) 874-8722 or email: losangelesapda@yahoo.com