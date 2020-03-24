Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- The Global Parkinson's Disease Drugs Market is likely to grow in the coming years due to the growing emphasis on the treatment of Parkinson's disease. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Parkinson's Disease Drugs: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was valued at US$ 4,500.0 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will reach US$ 8,383.2 Mn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1%.



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/parkinson-s-disease-drugs-market-100655



Key Players Operating in The Parkinson's Disease Drugs Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



- Pfizer

- Roche

- Merck

- Novartis

- Orion Pharma

- UCB

- Teva Pharmaceutical

- Vertical Pharmaceuticals

- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

- Impax Laboratories

- Lundbeck



Highlights of the Report:



- In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Parkinson's Disease Drugs Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

- Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Parkinson's Disease Drugs Market share.

- The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

- Lists out the market size in terms of volume.



FDA Clears 'Rytary' capsule

In 2015, Impax Pharmaceuticals announced that it has received approval from the FDA for the clinical use of Rytary. This drug was a formulation of carbidopa and levodopa and has recorded excellent clinical results for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The company announced that it has manufactured oral capsules with the combination of carbidopa and levodopa.

The company states that the Rytary capsule can help reduce the time needed for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The oral form of drug delivery eliminates the need for an invasive method. This, in turn, is likely to affect the demand for Rytary capsules positively. Increasing demand for Rytary will have a positive impact on the global market and is likely to favor the growth of the market in the coming years.



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/parkinson-s-disease-drugs-market-100655



AbbVie gets FDA Nod for Orphan Drug 'Duopa'

The report includes an in-depth analysis of various drug approvals and their effect on the global market. In addition to the clearance for Rytary, the FDA approved another drug in the same year which was also associated with the treatment of Parkinson's disease. 'AbbVie', a pharmaceutical company, announced that it had received approval for the commercialization of its 'Duopa'.

The duopa can be used for treating fluctuations in patients diagnosed with advanced Parkinson's disease. The Duopa was classified as an orphan drug as it is used to treat a rare disease that is affecting fewer than 200,000 people in the United States.

Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the aforementioned drug approvals may have a direct impact on the vendor scale. Competitors are likely to be encouraged by the approvals for Parkinson's disease drugs. This, in turn, is likely to favor growth of the global market in the coming years.



Detailed Table of Content:



- Introduction

o Research Scope

o Market Segmentation

o Research Methodology

o Definitions and Assumptions

- Executive Summary

- Market Dynamics

o Market Drivers

o Market Restraints

o Market Opportunities

o Market Trends

- Key Insights

o Prevalence of Parkinson's Disease - For Key Countries, 2018

o Regulatory Scenario - For Key Countries

o Patent Snapshot

- 4.4 New Product Launch

o Pipeline Analysis

o Key Industry Developments -Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

- Global Parkinson's Disease Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

o Key Findings / Summary

o Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class

? Decarboxylase Inhibitors

? DopamineAgonists

? Monoamine Oxidase Type B (MAO-B) Inhibitors

? Catechol-O-Methyltransferase (COMT) Inhibitors

? Others

o Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration

? Oral

? Injection

? Transdermal

o Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

? Hospital Pharmacy

? Retail Pharmacy

? Online Stores

o Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

? North America

? Europe

? Asia Pacific

? Latin America

? Middle East & Africa

Report Focus:



- Extensive product offerings

- Customer research services

- Robust research methodology

- Comprehensive reports

- Latest technological developments

- Value chain analysis

- Potential Parkinson's Disease Drugs Market opportunities

- Growth dynamics

- Quality assurance

- Post-sales support

- Regular report updates



Reasons to Purchase this Report:



- Comprehensive analysis of the Parkinson's Disease Drugs Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

- Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

- Identifies market restraints and boosters.

- Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



- What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

- What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

- Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

- What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Parkinson's Disease Drugs Market growth?

- What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

- What are the key opportunities in the market?

- What are the key companies operating in the market?

- Which company accounted for the highest market share?



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245