Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2012 -- GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its new report, "Parkinson's Disease Therapeutics - Global Drug Forecasts and Treatment Analysis to 2020". The report is an essential source of information and analysis on the global Parkinson's Disease (PD) therapeutics market. It provides comprehensive market information, highlighting the treatment guidelines and identifying and analyzing the key trends shaping and driving the global market. It analyzes treatment usage patterns and provides insights into the competitive landscape and the emerging players expected to significantly alter the positions of the market leaders. The report provides valuable insights into the pipeline products and quantifies the unmet need within the global PD therapeutics market and as well as in the individual markets of the US and the top five countries in Europe, highlighting opportunities for future players.
In 2011, the global Parkinson's Disease (PD) therapeutics market, which includes the key markets of the US, Japan, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, China, India and Russia was estimated to be worth $2,992m. During the period 2002-2011, the global PD therapeutics market grew at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. GlobalData analysis shows that the market size was primarily driven by two key parameters: the increase in PD prevalence due to the increase in the aging population in the 11 key markets and the increasing cost of therapy. In 2011, the market registered a decline in the market valuations due to the entry of generics for Mirapex (pramipexole) and higher preference for generic ropinirole.The global PD therapeutics market is primarily served by levodopa, dopamine agonists, Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (MAO-BI) and Catechol-O-Methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors. The market is dominated by branded products such as Boehringer Ingelheim's Mirapex/Mirapexin/Sifrol/MirapexER/MirapexinER (pramipexole), GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) Requip/RequipXL(ropinirole),Orion/Novartis' Stalevo/Comtan (carbidopa/levodopa/entacapone) and Teva/Lundbeck's Azilect/Agilect (rasagiline). In addition, a large number of generics are also available in this market. The global PD therapeutics market is expected to grow at a modest CAGR of 2.2% and is forecast to reach $3,650m by 2020. The modest growth rate has been attributed to patent expiries of the major drugs, the subsequent entry of generics and the weak late stage developmental pipeline.
Abbott Laboratories, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Merck & Co., IMPAX Laboratories, Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A
