Parkinsons Disease Therapeutics Market to 2019 : Industry Shares, Size, Trend, Analysis, and Forecasts Report Available Online by Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- GBI Research has released the pharma report - “Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market to 2019 - Pipeline Shows Shift towards Long Term Disease Management”. The Parkinson’s Disease (PD) market is dominated by symptomatic treatments targeting functional impairment in PD. Levodopa has remained the gold standard treatment for almost 40 years and has significantly improved patient quality of life. There is currently there is a huge unmet need for disease-modifying treatments that slow progression or have neuroprotective properties. Over the 2012–2019 forecast period, the PD market is anticipated to decline from $3.4 billion in 2012 to $2.9 billion in 2019, as a consequence of upcoming patent expirations of high-profile products such as Azilect, Stalevo and Comtan. Although a few market entrants are anticipated to enter the market over the forecast period, they are not expected to offset the impact of generic erosion.



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Despite their superior profiles over existing treatments, these new products are not expected to command a premium price as they will be competing against generic products. The current PD pipeline reflects a shift of focus to long-term PD management, marked by the development of key pipeline candidates targeting levodopa-associated motor complications. These products will have the potential to change the future treatment algorithm as side effects of dopaminergic therapies become more manageable.



Scope



A brief introduction to PD, including pathogenesis, disease staging, diagnosis and treatment algorithms

In-depth analysis of the drugs available for the treatment of PD, covering their safety, efficacy, treatment patterns, and strengths/weaknesses, as well as a heat map comparing drugs in terms of safety and efficacy

Comprehensive review of the pipeline for PD therapies, including individual analysis of a number of late-stage pipeline drugs that are likely to enter the market in the forecast period, on the basis of phase distribution, molecule type and molecular target

Additional in-depth analysis of pipeline drug clinical trials by Phase, molecule type, trial size, trial duration, and program failure rate analyses for each molecule type and mechanism of action

Multi-scenario market forecast data to 2019, taking into account how it will be affected by the introduction of new drugs, the expiry of key patents on current drugs, and changes in disease epidemiology across the key developed markets of the US, Canada, Japan, Germany, the UK, France, Italy and Spain

Discussion of the drivers of and barriers to market growth

Discussion of the licensing and co-development deals landscape in PD, by stage of development, molecule type and mechanism of action, as well as analysis both licensing and co-development deals by year, and network maps of licensing and co-development deals



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Reasons to Buy



Understand the different levels of PD therapy from early-stage to advanced

Understand the vast scope of the pipeline, including which molecule types and mechanisms of action are prominent

Observe the trends in clinical trial duration and size amongst clinical phases and molecule types, and use the clinical trial failure rate analysis to assess the risk profiles of current and/or future developmental programs for PD therapeutics

Observe the trends in clinical trial duration and size amongst clinical Phases, between molecule types and mechanisms of action, and use the clinical trial failure rate analysis to assess the risk profiles of current and/or future developmental programs for PD therapeutics

Assess the potential clinical and commercial impact of current late-stage pipeline molecules on the PD therapeutics market



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