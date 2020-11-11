Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2020 -- Global Parks and Recreation Software Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in Parks and Recreation Software Report Include,

Daxko (United States), Corrigo (United States), MyRec.com (United States), RecDesk (United States), EMS Software (United States), eTrak (United States), Aluvii (United States), DASH Platform (United States), Geographic Technologies Group (United States), Jarvis (United States)



Parks and recreation organization needs a very effective recreation management software, which can help in reducing the strain of the day-to-day operations and help workers spend more time improving the lives of others. This kind of software help visitors with registrations and reservations of facilities and activities. Users of parks and recreation software can also sell tickets, passes, and other products and services, as well as it can also process payments. While POS features are many of the time included in parks and recreation solutions, some vendors also prefer to deliver integration with POS. Integration with back office software, like as accounting and human resources tools, is also provided to manage the finances and employees



Parks and Recreation Software Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Application (Large Enterprise, SMB), Deployment model (Cloud based, On premise)



Market Trend

- Parks and Recreation Software is playing active role in community health and fitness



Market Drivers

- Increasing demand from the emerging markets

- Rapid demand for software to plan, manage, and automate event activities throughout of their life cycle



Opportunities

- The parks and recreation Software offers organisers with maximum control and flexibility



The Parks and Recreation Software market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Key Strategic Developments in Parks and Recreation Software Market:

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Parks and Recreation Software Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Parks and Recreation Software Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Parks and Recreation Software Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Parks and Recreation Software Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Parks and Recreation Software Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Software Tools, Platforms, Industry Segmentation, Virtual Assistant, Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioural Analytics, Others), Application (Virtual Assistant (Chatbots), Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioural Analytics, Others (includes market research, advertising, and marketing campaign)), Components (Solution, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises))

5.1 Global Parks and Recreation Software Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Parks and Recreation Software Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Parks and Recreation Software Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Parks and Recreation Software Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Parks and Recreation Software Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

