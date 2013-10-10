Parks with Clean Porta Potties Visited More Often Than Those Without

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Survey shows that parks and open spaces with proper supply of portable toilets are visited the most as opposed to those that do not have any. Going outdoors is not just about the place. When outdoors, people want to enjoy and it will not come easy where there are not basic sanitary amenities. Outing are mostly a whole day activity and imagine spending the entire day out in the open without having to attend to nature’s call or wash your hands when soiled.



Rocky Mount attracts an astounding number of visitors from the nearby areas during the weekends because Quick Portable Toilets supplies reliable and clean portable toilets in almost all the parks and other outing locations. It is not only the availability of toilets that matters. It has to function properly, usable, and most of all, clean. The expert team of professionals makes sure that these toilets are cleaned and fixed at the right time. This small town Rocky Mount portable toilets Company prides itself in the fact that no Quick Portable Toilet in Rocky Mount is unhygienic or not functioning properly.



Another reason why it is so well known in this place is because they use eco friendly features. The Quick Portable Toilets run on solar energy instead of electricity. Being kept outside in the sun 24/7, these toilets are always functioning as opposed to the other toilets that are run on electricity that depends on the supply of electricity from a nearby main cord. Many of these electricity run toilets face power cut off during severe weather conditions that causes havoc on the connection.



With ample supply of sunshine being kept out in the open, the solar energy run portable sanitary units are guaranteed never to fail when it comes to power supply. These toilets are very well ventilated to allow air circulation inside the toilets thereby keeping it fresh. To gather other details about portable toilets Rocky Mount NC please visit http://www.quickportabletoilets.com/north-carolina/portable-toilets-in-rocky-mount-nc/



About Quick Portable Toilets

Quick Portable Toilets is an online portable toilet service provider covering almost all the states in America. With a fleet of products ranging from the basic, cost effective porta potty model to the upscale luxury units, the company has proved second best to none. It specializes in prompt service delivery.



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Quick Portable Toilets

Austin, TX

Email: info@quickportabletoilets.com

http://www.quickportabletoilets.com