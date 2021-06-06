Parkway Display Launches New Custom LED Bottle Glorifiers and Beer Bottle Displays

Shenzhen City, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2021 -- Parkway Display Products Limited, leaders in display solutions is pleased to present the latest arrivals in beer bottle displays and LED bottle glorifiers for retail stores. These display solutions are great marketing and advertising strategies that attract the immediate attention of the customers in a store. Made up of wooden, acrylic, stainless steel and plastic, the LED bottle glorifiers can totally be customized with logo and brand name. Each and every LED glorifier is carefully crafted to highlight and glamorize the brand and what it stands for.



The beer bottle display is available in a multitude of unique designs and styles. The company also accepts personalized designs with OEM orders irrespective of the size of the order. With over 10 years of experience in design and manufacturing of branded retail displays, the company understand what a brand needs to attract their customers in a real-time scenario. They have partnered with brands such as Carlsberg, Budweiser, Red Bull, Amstel Beer, Heineken, Bacardi, Tiger and other prestigious names in the beverage industry.



To know more about Custom LED Bottle Glorifier and Bottle Light Glorifier visit https://www.popai-global.com/beer-display



About Popai Global

Parkway Display Products Limited is a provider of best-in-class display solutions for retail and commercial stores. They specialize in different types of wooden, acrylic, forex board, PVC board and corrugated cardboard displays with international shipping to customers in Canada, USA, Europe and Australia.



