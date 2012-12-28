Clarksville, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, which is why Parmar Family & Cosmetic Dentistry in Clarksville, Maryland, is such a strong advocate of proactive prevention not only when it comes to oral health, but for total body health as well.



The economy is still struggling along, and people are cutting costs where they can. For many, especially those who have either been laid off, or have seen their insurance benefits reduced or removed entirely, dental care is on the list of expendable expenses.



However, by avoiding crucial prevention, saving a few dollars today, patients could be setting themselves up for disaster down the road, and much more substantial, costly and painful issues. Smaller problems can be solved before they escalate, and other issues can be prevented entirely with the right game plan and maintenance.



It's not just oral hygiene and health which is at stake, either. Issues that begin with oral hygiene or the side-effects of oral health problems can snowball into serious health and wellness issues ranging from sleep apnea, to high blood pressure and obesity, and even certain forms of cancer.



Taking oral hygiene seriously therefore shouldn't be on the bottom of anybody's list. A trip to the dentist for routine teeth cleaning, care and maintenance is an essential component of any total health and wellness plan. The few dollars invested today will pay for itself exponentially down the road with a clean bill of health.



The saying remains true - an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of care.



At Parmar Family & Cosmetic Dentistry in Clarksville, Maryland, all patients are given the utmost in personal dental care, support and attention to detail.



Proactive prevention is the foundation of all patient recommendations and plans. This includes not only regular trips to the dentist for cleanings and maintenance, but also patient education, and at-home oral health and hygiene steps such as proper teeth brushing, flossing, and a healthy, balanced diet.



