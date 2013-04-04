Parmar Dentistry Now Offers Quick, Convenient Clear Braces for Adults

Clarksville, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Parmar Family and Cosmetic Dentistry in Clarksville, Maryland, is proud to now offer a quick and convenient solution of clear braces for adults, Six Month Smiles. With Six Month Smiles, adults can unlock a beautiful smile with less time, cost and inconvenience than was ever possible in the past.



Dr. Rashmi Parmar completed the treatment course to become an approved provider of Six Month Smiles invisible braces for adults, a treatment which offers an average completion time of just six months. This is a solution which can work wonders for busy adults, such as parents and professionals, who want to look and feel better about themselves, and stop being held back by a smile they wish they could hide.



Six Month Smiles invisible braces for adults use Lucid-Lok clear brackets, and tooth-colored wires which are practically impossible for anybody else to detect. Now there's no embarrassment about using braces for adults, and nobody should feel restricted about when in their lives they can go ahead and improve themselves. Finally, there are no more excuses.



By focusing on cosmetic results with the most visible teeth, the braces for adults from Six Month Smiles work quickly, gently, predictably and effectively.



Compared to the two years, or longer, that typical braces require, Six Month Smiles treatments can be completed with amazing efficiency. These clear braces for adults are also more cost-effective and affordable than options such as traditional braces, aligner therapy, or veneers.



All of the benefits of conventional braces with a number of additional advantages, Six Month Smiles continues to become a more popular and commonly used treatment for braces for adults.



Parmar Dentistry is one of the few approved providers of Six Month Smiles within Howard County in Maryland. Dr. Parmar and her team are always focused on providing caring, attentive service, as well as staying up to date with the newest and best treatments and dental solutions.



Call 410.531.5639 to schedule a consultation and find out more about receiving Six Month Smiles clear braces for adults, and visit ParmarDMD.com for more information about this leading Clarksville, MD dental practice.



About Parmar Family & Cosmetic Dentistry

Parmar Family & Cosmetic Dentistry is a trusted dental care provider located in Clarksville, Maryland. As a trusted Clarksville dentist, they provide their clients with a number of services, including cosmetic dentistry, implants, periodontal therapy, sedation dentistry and much more, including the treatment of snoring and sleep apnea. The practice utilizes the latest technologies and treatments to provide the utmost in effective and safe treatment and prevention. Visit ParmarDMD.com for more information on their Clarksville, Maryland dental practice, or call them directly at 410.531.5639.