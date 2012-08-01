Parmar Family and Cosmetic Dentistry Serving Clients With Oral Appliance Therapy for Sleep Apnea

Clarksville, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- While most people associate sleep apnea with the annoyances of snoring, it's actually a much more serious condition. Sleep apnea is a life threatening ailment which affects millions of people, but with the right treatment, its dangers can be entirely prevented.



Sleep apnea affects more than 20 million Americans, and can directly lead to everything from heart attack and strokes, to a wide range of symptoms and ailments including headaches, excessive daytime sleepiness and weight gain.



The condition is actually defined as the cessation of breathing during sleep for at least 10 seconds five times per hour. Most individuals don't realize on their own that they are restlessly waking up hundreds of times over the course of a night.



Parmar Family and Cosmetic Dentistry specializes in the effective treatment of sleep apnea through various techniques, including oral appliance therapy. According to AASM Practice Parameters, when used in the right way and collaboration with medical colleagues, this FDA-approved technique can be 100% effective in the treatment of deadly sleep apnea of mild to moderate types. In severe cases, the oral appliance works as an excellent adjunct with CPAP Therapy.



Oral appliance therapy for sleep apnea utilizes a FDA-approved, custom-fitted mouthpiece which treats obstructive sleep apnea by preventing airway obstruction. This allows the patient to breathe normally, and get a full night's rest, without any risk of serious complication.



This device will be custom made for each patient, utilizing a mold which provides a unique fit and aims to correct the specific and varied causes of sleep apnea which any individual may exhibit.



The use of an oral appliance is more convenient and easy to work with than a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure, or CPAP, machine. Much less obtrusive and with less hassle, this dental mouthpiece is becoming a leading treatment for the tens of millions of individuals suffering from sleep apnea.



Don't let sleep apnea go undiagnosed, and don't continue to suffer and be a victim of the high danger of serious health problems as a result. If you have been diagnosed with this common sleeping disorder, it’s time to get started with an oral appliance treatment. Contact Parmar Family and Cosmetic Dentistry today.



