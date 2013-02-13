Parmigiano Reggiano Factory Tours in Italy

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Emilia Delizia is gourmet travel company that organises unique food experiences such as the Parmesan tour. A gourmet food focussed day created only for the foodie traveller who want to experience the real food production.



Parmesan is one of most iconic cheeses from Italy and now more than ever its exports are growing. People are getting curious how such a delicious product is made and want to experience it in first person. Emilia Delizia created a gourmet tour departing from Bologna or Parma that allows anyone to see how the cheese is made. Starting from the raw milk spectators will be able to see each step of the production and learn how to recognise real Parmigiano Reggiano from the imitations. The visit is conducted by expert food guides in English or other languages and it lasts about 2 hours. Visitors will be also able to taste the final product directly at the dairy and if they wish they can purchase the delicacy to take back home. Emilia Delizia organises the trip daily with a minimum booking of 2 people, and the company can provider a driver for the group or the client can drive his/her own vehicle.



Emilia Delizia also recommend to visit the 3 gourmet foods present in the area by taking its best selling tour namely three gourmet food tour. During the experience the attendee will be able to see and try all the best that the area of Emilia has to offer. In the morning the first stop will be at the Parmesan dairy, then the group will go to Traditional balsamic vinegar of Modena and see how this is made. Finally the group will go to a Parma ham producer and see how Prosciutto di Parma is “created” from simple ingredients without using any artificial additive. In the experience a generous gourmet lunch is included. Samplings of Prosciutto di Parma will be served as a starters followed by a pasta dish Parma style, and concluding with homemade desserts, coffee and digestive.



Emilia Delizia is a travel company in the forefront of gourmet travel, organising cheese, vinegar, wine and ham vacation to those who want to have a different holiday. Based in the Emilia Romagna region in Italy, Emilia Delizia covers Bologna, Modena, Reggio Emilia and Parma.



About Emilia Delizia

For Additional Information Visit the Website At: http://www.emiliadelizia.com/tag/parmesan-cheese-tour/



For Media Inquiry:

Emilia Delizia

London, UK

0044 (0)20 7193 2814

info@emiliadelizia.com

http://www.emiliadelizia.com