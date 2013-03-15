ParotidMD.com Provides State of the Art Parotid Treatment in Beverly Hills

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- The parotid gland is a gland on the side of the face that is involved in the creation of saliva. Sadly it is a common sight of medical problems, with chronic swelling and tumor growth occurring in the gland relatively frequently. These issues often require surgery. Procedures to the parotid gland are extremely delicate. Damage of surrounding tissue can cause impairment of taste and smell, as well as facial disfigurement. That is why it is extremely important to use a top physician when undergoing a parotid related procedure.



One parotid surgery related website that is getting a lot of attention at the moment is ParotidMD.com, the home page of the Parotid Institute. This is a center for advanced parotid surgery in Beverly Hills, California. The Parotid Institute has an impeccable reputation for carrying successful parotid surgeries with no complications.



ParotidMD.com is home to a huge amount of information about the Parotid Institute for the benefit of potential patients. It goes into comprehensive detail about the state of the art treatment available at the institute.



The site features information on the background of Dr. Babak Larian, the Chairman of the Institute and one of the world’s most accomplished minimally invasive parotidectomy and parotid tumor surgery specialists. Potential patients will be reassured by his many plaudits and accomplishments.



The site also points visitors in the direction of independent testimonials from past patients, across many different websites. These give a universally glowing account of treatment at the Parotid Institute.



A spokesperson for the website said: “Here at the Parotid Institute, we pride ourselves on being world leaders in the field of parotid and salivary gland medicine. Our internationally renowned team of experts work extremely closely with patients. This includes our Chairman Dr. Larian, who is perhaps the world’s foremost expert in the field. However Dr. Larian isn’t the only highly accomplished physician we have on staff. All of our patients have different needs, and we pride ourselves on serving those needs with a diverse team of specialists in different areas. We make sure our patients have access to the very best specialists at every stage of their care. We find that it makes all the difference when it comes to treatment and recovery.”



About ParotidMD.com

ParotidMD.com is the homepage of the Parotid Institute, a world renowned centre for parotid surgery and treatment in Beverly Hills, California.



For more information please visit http://www.ParotidMD.com