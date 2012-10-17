Part Bus Houston 365 Offers Luxury Party Bus Rental Services at Best Prices

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- Party Bus Houston365, providing the best bus services in Houston, offers luxury party bus rental services at the best possible prices. Under their new revised price rates they are offering their Party Buses Houston services at only $110/hour. The Houston Party Bus Rental prices and Limo rental prices are affordable considering the type of transportation and level of service provided. The agency with this step has become the most prioritized limo and party bus providing agency at lowest costs. Party Bus Houston has got all its limos and party buses completely furnished that also includes dance pole, flat TV screens, dance lights, wet bar, wine coolers everything on a wooden floor.



“If you are trying to rent a limousine for a party, event, bachelor party, bachelorette party, wedding or anything we have you covered. Our staffs are professional and ready to make your night the way you want it,” stated a spokesperson of Party Bus Houston365. This limo and party bus providing company is located in Houston is a well known name and has been providing its dedicated services ever since it started its business. Whether one needs a party bus limo for a birthday or family reunion, a bachelorette or bachelor party bus helps one celebrate in style. With air conditioning and premium seating, quality sound systems and all luxurious touches one expects, taking a bus limo for party destinations of all kinds is the best way to travel. The courteous and trained chauffeurs and other staff put their every possible effort to make the passenger’s journey hassle-free and comfortable.



They have a comprehensive range of vehicles to take care of the party needs of the people of Houston. The new additions are being seen as the regular expansion drive that the company is proudly known for. The objective of such a fleet expansion is to offer the most suitable vehicle that a client needs for a party trip to a nearby location. Their party buses can be hired to reach any popular destination in and around Houston. They have well maintained vehicles with air conditioning, comfortable seating and best quality audio and TV systems.



With Party Buses Houston 365, different types Limousines are available and the recent addition is being expected to even more diversify this collection with so many new models making their entry into the well admired vehicle fleet of the company. They have Prom Limos, Executive Vans, Limo Party Bus and lot many other types of vehicles. If someone wants to get an idea of their large vehicle fleet and find their desired vehicle for one of their party needs visit http://www.partybushouston365.com/