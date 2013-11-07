Participate and Win One-Year Supply of Hangover Salvation Through Testimonial Contest

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- The new pill to reduce the effects of hangovers has been introduced under the name Hangover Salvation. It is made available to customers from all over the world via the online store HangoverSalvation.com. Excessive drinking for years can make human bodies weak, which results in the occurrence of major illnesses and health problems. As a solution, the online venture



HangoverSalvation.com has developed the Salvation pill for reducing the negative effects of hangovers, caused by the consumption of alcohol. The developers have put in a number of scientifically proven high quality ingredients into this pill to help protect the liver and other internal organs. People from all over the world can purchase this unique and useful product through the website HangoverSalvation.com.



The online store HangoverSalvation.com has introduced a new testimonial contest; users can participate in this contest by sharing their experiences with the Hangover Salvation pill and winners will get a one-year supply of Hangover Salvation. The capsule is produced with a blend of valuable extracts, vitamins, and minerals, and hence it offers to help prevent damages arising from alcohol consumption. Individuals are encouraged to take two capsules (one packet) approximately one hour before consuming alcohol in order to receive optimal results. Drinking alcohol is a bad decision but reducing the negative aftereffects of this harmful habit through Hangover Salvation seems to be a wise decision. The majority of the placed orders will be processed on the same day itself and buyers from outside North America will get the products within seven business days.



“After months of research, we finally came up with the concept for Salvation. Combining ingredients scientifically proven to relieve the negative effects of a hangover and prevent the damaging effects of alcohol.” – Hangover Salvation



The website hangoversalvation.com offers Salvation pills in 10 packets in one box at $29.95, 20 packets in two boxes at $49.95, and 50 packets in five boxes at $99.95. Buyers can easily add the required quantity of boxes to the cart for placing orders. By subscribing to the e-mail newsletter of Hangover Salvation, new users will get to access updates and other valuable information. More details can be collected by joining the Facebook and Twitter page of Hangover Salvation.



To get more information about Testimonial Contest, visit http://hangoversalvation.com/testimonials



About Hangover Salvation

Hangover Salvation has been introduced to the world as a product mitigating the severity of alcohol induced hangovers. This pill consists of ingredients all scientifically proven to help prevent damage caused by the consumption of alcohol.



Media Contact



Hangover Salvation

Address: 848 North Rainbow Blvd #3167

Las Vegas, NV 89107

Tel: 8779766250

Email: pressrelease@hangoversalvation.com

URL: http://hangoversalvation.com