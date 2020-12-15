Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Particle Counter Market by Type (Airborne, Liquid), Application (Cleanroom Monitoring, Contamination Monitoring of Liquids, IAQM), End User (Life Sciences & Medical Devices, Semiconductor, Automotive), Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period, to reach USD 554 million by 2025 from USD 346 million in 2020.



The Factors such as robust growth in applied markets, the favorable regulatory scenario, and growing focus on the quality of food products are driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The airborne particle counters segment accounted for the largest share of the particle counters market, by type, in 2019



The airborne particle counters segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the growing monitoring of cleanrooms for the semiconductor, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices industries; low cost of remote particle counters; and rising awareness of indoor quality monitoring.



Cleanroom monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the particle counters applications market in 2019



The cleanroom monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the particle counter market, by application, in 2019. Technological advancements in industries such as pharmaceutical, medical devices, automotive, and aerospace are increasing the demand for quality assurance and stringent regulations of manufacturing environments to ensure product quality. This has driven the demand for cleanroom monitoring and, by extension, particle counters. Thus, the growth of the market for cleanroom monitoring will be tied directly to the growth of industries that use cleanrooms.



Life sciences & medical device industries are the largest end users of the particle counters market



In 2019, the life sciences & medical device industry segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Market growth is largely driven by the growing volume of compounds to be detected for the presence of impurities in pharmaceutical samples, increasing production of pharmaceutical formulations, stringent safety regulations, and increased R&D expenditure. The increase in pharmaceutical manufacturing outsourcing from the Asian region and the establishment of new manufacturing facilities by global pharmaceutical giants in newer geographies are also propelling the demand for particle counters in this end-user segment.



In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. In the US, significant public-private funding and investments to support air pollution monitoring-based researches, faster adoption of technologically advanced particle counters among end users, and strong trend of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research are some of the key factors driving the market for particle counters. Moreover, growing stringent guidelines for pharmaceutical and food products; increasing demand for particle counters in applied markets such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, water & environmental monitoring testing; increasing public awareness to enforce strict air pollution monitoring and control regulations, and continuous government expenditure on air pollution monitoring and control are some of the factors expected to drive the growth of the market in Canada during the forecast period.



AS of 2019, prominent players in the particle counters market are Particle Measuring Systems (US), Beckman Coulter (US), RION Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions (US), TSI (US), Climet Instruments Company (US), Met One Instruments, Inc. (US), Particle Plus (US), Setra Systems (US), PAMAS (Germany), Chemtrac (US), Hal Technology (US), Konamax (US), Veltek Associates (US), PCE Instruments (UK), GrayWolf Sensing Solutions (US), Extech Instruments (US), Palas GmbH (Germany), HYDAC International (Australia), and Fluke Corporation (US), among others.