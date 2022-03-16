Particle Range 0.5 Mm-0.7 Mm Segment to Lead Washed Silica Sand Market

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2022 -- The report "Washed Silica Sand Market by Fe Content (>0.01%, ?0.01%), Particle Size (?0.4mm, 0.5mm – 0.7mm, >0.7mm), Application (Glass, Foundry, Oil well cement, Ceramic & Refractories, Abrasive, Metallurgy, Filtration) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", size is projected to grow from USD 18 million in 2021 to USD 24 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2026. The market is projected to grow in accordance with the increase in the demand for silica sand for numerous applications, particularly for glass and foundry application across the globe. Furthermore, the silica sand market has witnessed a significant increase in demand, owing to its demand as a good refractory material, across various end use industries.



In terms of value & volume, Fe content >0.01% is estimated to lead the silica flour market in 2020.



>0.01%, by Fe content, accounted for the largest market share in the washed silica sand market. Silica sand is one of the most abundant materials available on the earth. Silicon dioxide in terms of iron (Fe) content is segmented into two parts, i.e. more than 0.01% and less than or equals to 0.01%. silica sand with an iron content of more than 0.01% finds its application in most industrial applications, including glass making, cement, and abrasive. The increasing silica sand demand from above end use industries to drive the market during forecast period.



In terms of value & volume, particle size 0.5mm – 0.7mm is estimated to lead the washed silica sand market in 2020.



Particle 0.5mm -0.7mm is the largest segment for washed silica sand in 2020 in terms of value and volume. The major consumption of this granular size sand in glass making and filtration application is driving the market demand for washed silica sand. Silica sand with particle size 0.5mm -0.7mm is used in water filtration application, owing to its medium granule size, which efficiently helps to filter unwanted particles and other impurities from the water.



Glass dominated the washed silica sand market in 2020, in terms of value and volume.



Glass, by application, accounted for the greatest demand for washed silica sand in 2020, in terms of value and volume. Glass is one the major consumer of washed silica sand with minimal impurities, including silt, clay, and organic matter content. The chemical quality and composition of silica sand used is of paramount importance, owing to its large proportion in glass manufacturing. For instance, 99% or more silica content is required to produce a better grade of glass. The content of Fe2O3 in silica sand is another major factor in the glass manufacturing industry, the amount of iron content in silica sand determines the clarity and texture of the final product produced. The demand for washed silica sand in glass demand is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for soda-lime-silica glass for pharmaceutical containers and as flat glass used in solar and specialty applications.



The APAC region is projected to account for the largest share in the washed silica sand market during the forecast period.



The APAC region is projected to lead the washed silica sand market in terms of both value and volume from 2021 to 2026. This region is witnessing the highest growth rate due to the rapid economic expansion. According to the IMF, China and India are among the fastest-growing economies globally. India is expected to overtake China with the highest growth rate, thus driving the global economy. Countries such as Japan and China are expected to post steady growth in the washed silica sand market due to the growing infrastructure development projects and increasing demand for flat, solar, and specialty glasses. In addition to this, the increasing population and urbanization in these countries will drive the industry expansion, thus escalating the demand for washed silica sand.



US Silica Holdings, Inc. (US), Sibelco NV (Belgium), U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (US), VRX Silica Limited (Australia), Australian Silica Quartz Group Ltd (Australia), and Adwan Chemical Industries Company (Saudi Arabia), amongst others, are the key players operating in the washed silica sand market.