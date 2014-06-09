Particle Size Analysis Market by Technology (Laser Diffraction, Dynamic Light Scattering, Imaging) - Worth $290 Million

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- The global market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% and is expected to reach ~290 million by 2018. Compared to mature markets, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.0%.



The global particle size analysis market is estimated to grow at a stable rate in the forecast period. Increasing application of nanotechnology, presence of stringent regulatory guidelines to comply with good manufacturing practices for traditional industries (such as healthcare, chemicals, mining, and petroleum), and growing efforts by players to expand their geographic presence are driving the growth of the market. However, a number of factors including high cost of particle size analysis and heavy import duties on particle size analyzers in developing countries are restricting the market growth.



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The emerging markets including China and India are becoming attractive for the companies engaged in the development and marketing of the particle size analysis. Rising government concerns towards increasing the quality standards for the products produced in the developing economies and rapidly growing pharmaceutical R&D activities are the key factors propelling the demand for the in the Asia-Pacific region.



The global market is dominated by players such as Malvern Instruments Limited (U.K.), HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), and Microtrac, Inc. (U.S.). As of 2013, Malvern Instruments Limited was the dominant player in the global particle size analysis market, with a share of 44%. The company has a broad product portfolio and it offers particle size analysis based on several leading technologies, including dynamic light scattering (DLS), image analysis, laser diffraction, nanoparticle tracking analysis, and resonant mass measurement. Besides, the company has a strong geographic presence in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, India, China, Japan, South East Asia, and Australia. The company’s wide range of product offerings coupled with its wide geographic presence enables it to maintain its leading position in the global market. Furthermore, the company has adopted acquisitions and innovation as its key business strategies to sustain it position in the market.



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As of 2013, Malvern Instruments Limited (U.K.) holds the leadership position in the global market. Over the past three years, the company adopted geographic expansion and strategic acquisitions as its key business strategies to ensure its dominant position in this market. Besides Malvern, HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), Microtrac, Inc. (U.S.), and Micromeritics Instrument Corporation (U.S.) are some of the other key players in this market.



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