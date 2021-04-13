Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- The global particle size analysis market size is expected to reach USD 537.9 Million in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is driven by increasing research activities in the field of nanotechnology and rising demand for technologically advanced nanoparticle instruments globally. Particle size analysis is a conventional method of accurately analyzing and determining particle size and distribution in a given sample. This analysis is used to determine the dimensions of particles present in the solid materials, emulsions, suspensions, and aerosols.



The latest market report offers an in-depth analysis of quantitative and qualitative factors affecting the industry growth. Such elements of the report, along with the growth forecast over the foreseeable future, enable the reader to obtain meaningful insights into the global market.



To receive a sample copy of this report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/609



Some Key Findings from the Report:



In April 2020, Yokogawa Electric Corp acquired Fluid Imaging Technologies. This acquisition allowed Yokogawa Electric to offer particle analysis services to oil, chemical, and water supply and wastewater treatment industries.

Nanoparticle tracking analysis segment is expected to register a 6.1% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing applications of these particle size analyzers and rising research activities in nanotechnology, biopharma, and biotech applications are key factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

Key players operating in the market are Malvern Panalytical, HORIBA, Beckman Coulter, MICROTRAC MRB, Izon Science, Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Sympatec, TSI, and Bettersize Instruments.



Particle Size Analysis Market Segmentation:



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global particle size analysis market based on technology, dispersion type, end-use, and region:



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Laser Diffraction

Imaging

Dynamic Light Scattering

Dynamic Imaging

Static Imaging

Coulter Principle

Atomic Spectroscopy

Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA)

Other



Dispersion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Dry Dispersion

Wet Dispersion

Spray Dispersion



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Public & Private Institutions

Healthcare Industry

Academic Institutions

Chemicals & Petroleum Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Mining, Minerals, & Cement Industry

Other



Request a customized copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/609



Additional information offered by the report:



A complete overview of the global Particle Size Analysis market.

Detailed examination of the various market dynamics, including drivers, opportunities, challenges, threats, constraints, and development prospects prevailing in the global market.

Diverse market trends observed on regional and global levels. The report also elaborates on the market size and shares governed by the major geographies, combined with a precise growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, micro- and macro-economic indicators, and regulatory framework.

A vivid analysis of the company profiles of the key market contenders operating in the global Particle Size Analysis market.

Extensive research & development assessment, and a detailed study of the growing demand for new products and the increasing application of the existing and new products.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global Particle Size Analysis Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Global Particle Size Analysis Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising application of nanotechnology

4.2.2.2. Increasing investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of knowledge about particle analyzing technology

4.2.3.2. High cost of particle analyzers

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Particle Size Analysis Market Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2028

5.1.1. Laser Diffraction

5.1.2. Imaging

5.1.3. Dynamic Light Scattering

5.1.4. Dynamic Imaging

5.1.5. Static Imaging

5.1.6. Coulter Principle

5.1.7. Atomic Spectroscopy

5.1.8. Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA

5.1.9. Other



CONTINUED..!!



For further details on this report, click here @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/particle-size-analysis-market



Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know. We will offer you the report as per your needs.



About Emergen Research



Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-particle-size-analysis-market