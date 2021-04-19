Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- The global particle size analysis market size is expected to reach USD 537.9 Million in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is driven by increasing research activities in the field of nanotechnology and rising demand for technologically advanced nanoparticle instruments globally. Particle size analysis is a conventional method of accurately analyzing and determining particle size and distribution in a given sample. This analysis is used to determine the dimensions of particles present in the solid materials, emulsions, suspensions, and aerosols.



The report presents an overview of the key drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the market, which clearly define its position on a global level. Furthermore, detailed insights into the geographical spectrum of the market and a concise study of the key market contenders are among the most prominent components of the global Particle Size Analysis market report.



Some Key Findings from the Report:



In April 2020, Yokogawa Electric Corp acquired Fluid Imaging Technologies. This acquisition allowed Yokogawa Electric to offer particle analysis services to oil, chemical, and water supply and wastewater treatment industries.

Nanoparticle tracking analysis segment is expected to register a 6.1% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing applications of these particle size analyzers and rising research activities in nanotechnology, biopharma, and biotech applications are key factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Implementation of stringent government regulations and norms to improve product standardization, quality, gradual movement of manufacturing activities, and increasing focus on pharmaceutical research and development are key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.

Key players operating in the market are Malvern Panalytical, HORIBA, Beckman Coulter, MICROTRAC MRB, Izon Science, Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Sympatec, TSI, and Bettersize Instruments.



Particle Size Analysis Market Segmentation:



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global particle size analysis market based on technology, dispersion type, end-use, and region:



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Laser Diffraction

Imaging

Dynamic Light Scattering

Dynamic Imaging

Static Imaging

Coulter Principle

Atomic Spectroscopy

Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA)

Other



Dispersion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Dry Dispersion

Wet Dispersion

Spray Dispersion



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Public & Private Institutions

Healthcare Industry

Academic Institutions

Chemicals & Petroleum Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Mining, Minerals, & Cement Industry

Other



Key Regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Particle Size Analysis Market:



The comprehensive global Particle Size Analysis market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects,and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing range of products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.



For more details on the Global Particle Size Analysis Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/particle-size-analysis-market



