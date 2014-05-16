Particle Size Analysis Market Worth $290 Million by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- The report “Particle Size Analysis Market by Technology (Laser Diffraction, Dynamic Light Scattering, Imaging, Coulter Principle, Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis), Industry (Healthcare, Chemical, Petroleum, Mining, Mineral, Food) & End User - Global Forecasts to 2018” analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world (RoW).



Browse more than 70 market data tables with 34 figures spread through 197 pages and in-depth TOC on "Particle Size Analysis Market".

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The global market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2013 to 2018. The market is segmented by the technology on which analyzers are based such as laser diffraction, dynamic light scattering and four others. It captures their sale into various industries along with a detailed focus on end users in the healthcare Industry.



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On the basis of technology, the global particle size analysis market has been divided into six major segments, namely, laser diffraction, dynamic light scattering (DLS), imaging, the Coulter Principle, nanoparticle tracking analysis (NTA), and others. The others segment comprises resonant mass measurement, laser obscuration, sedimentations, and sieve analysis technologies. The laser diffraction segment accounted for largest share of the global market at an estimated $80.0 million in 2013; however, the imaging segment market is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the next five years



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New product launches and product developments are the key strategies adopted by major players to develop their position in the global market. Moreover, strategies such as expansion, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions were adopted by a significant number of market players to strengthen their product portfolio and expand their geographic presence.



Malvern Instruments Limited (U.K.), HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), Microtrac, Inc. (U.S.), Micromeritics Instrument Corporation (U.S.), IZON Limited (New Zealand), CILAS (France), Sympatec GmbH (Germany), and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) are the key players operating in the global market.



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