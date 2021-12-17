Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2021 -- According to the new market research report "Particle Size Analysis Market by Technology (Laser Diffraction, DLS, Imaging, Coulter Principle, Sieving, Nanoparticle Tracking), Dispersion (Wet, Dry, Spray), Enduser (Pharma-biotech, Cosmeceutical, Chemicals, Food, Academia) - Global Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is projected to reach USD 492 million by 2026 from USD 371 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%.



Increasing research activities in the field of nanotechnology, increasing investments in pharmaceutical R&D, and stringent regulatory guidelines for product quality across industries fueling the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing government support for nanotechnology research and rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry in emerging countries, are some of the other major factors driving the growth of this market.



The laser diffraction segment accounted for the largest share of the particle size analysis market, by technology, in 2020



Based on technology, the market is segmented into laser diffraction, dynamic light scattering, imaging, coulter principle, nanoparticle tracking analysis, sieve analysis and other technologies. The laser diffraction segment accounted for the largest share of this market in 2020, driven by growing initiatives to create awareness about laser diffraction, increasing trainings conducted by companies, increasing R&D expenditure in the pharma and biotech sectors, and rising food safety concerns.



Dynamic imaging to dominate the imaging market during the forecast period



Based on type, the imaging market is segmented into two major types—dynamic imaging, and static imaging. Factors such as high-quality/resolution images, better image recognition, user friendliness, individual sample measurement, and high speed analysis are driving the growth of the dynamic imaging segment.



Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA) to register the highest growth over the forecast period among particle size analysis technologies



The Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA) segment is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast among the particle size analysis technologies market over the forecast period. The significant growth of this segment is attributed to advanced applications of these particle size analyzers and growing research activities in the field of nanotechnology. In addition, NTA is mainly used in biopharma and biotech applications and with increasing R&D activities in the biopharmaceutical industry, this market segment is expected to show growth during the forecast period.



The particle size analysis industry is segmented into five regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The North American region accounted for the largest share of this market in 2020. Presence of a large customer base in the region, relatively low energy prices in the US market as compared to other competitive nations such as the UK and Japan are encouraging the growth of end-use markets (such as mining, minerals, chemicals, petroleum) in the US. Moreover, significant funding for nanotechnology development and strict industrial regulations for particle size analysis for pharmaceutical drugs and food products with respect to drug development and quality control are some of the major factors driving the growth of the life science instrumentation sector in North America.



The major players operating in the global particle size analysis market include Malvern Panalytical Ltd. (UK), HORIBA (Japan), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (US), Anton Paar GmbH (Austria), Aimsizer (China), Bettersize Instruments Ltd. (China), Brookhaven Instruments (US), Fritsch GmbH (Germany), LS Instruments (Switzerland), METLLER TOLEDO (US), Micromeritics Instrument Corporation (US), Microtrac Retsch GmbH (Germany), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Sympatec GmbH (Germany), and TSI (US), among others.