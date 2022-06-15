Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2022 -- According to the new market research report "Particle Therapy Market by Type (Proton Therapy, Heavy Ion), Products (Cyclotron, Synchrotron, Synchrocyclotron), Services, System (Single-room, Multi-room), Cancer Type (Pediatric, Prostate), Application (Treatment, Research) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 1,004 million by 2027 from USD 677 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2027.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Particle Therapy Market"

In this report, the market is segmented on the basis of type, products and services, cancer type, systems, and region.



"Pediatric cancer defined for the largest share in the particle therapy market by cancer type"



Based on cancer type, the market is segmented into prostate cancer. pediatric cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, head & neck cancer, and other cancers. The pediatric cancer segment holds the largest share of 24.8% of the market in 2021 with CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The growing incidence of pediatric cancer alongside the high success rates is the major factors driving the growth of this market segment.



"Products such as cyclotron accounted for the largest share in the particle therapy market by product type"



Based on products & services, the market is segmented into products and services. In 2021, products are estimated to account for the largest share of 78.6% of the particle therapy market. The increasing incidence of cancer cases is the major factor responsible for the growth of this segment.



"Based on system, multi-room systems holds the largest share in the particle therapy"



Based on the system, the particle therapy market is segmented into single-room and multi-room particle therapy systems. The multi-room systems segment is expected to account for the largest share (67.8%) of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing availability of these systems and their lower shielding requirements as compared to single-room systems.



Key Market Players:



Prominent players in the particle therapy market include IBA Worldwide (EU), Mevion Medical Systems (US), Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), and Provision Healthcare, LLC (US). These players have implemented various development strategies such as product launches, acquisition, and expansion to other geography.



